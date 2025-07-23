DP youth held for storming EC

Four members of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP), were arrested yesterday after storming the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters, demanding action on petitions over alleged fraud during last month's delegates' conference in Mbarara. The group, led by Michael Mpunge, a former contestant in the disputed elections, carried pumpkins and mats as symbols of protest. They accused the EC of being silent and failing to address their concerns, even as the national elections draw near. The visit followed a seven-day ultimatum issued by the UYD last week, calling on the EC to formally respond to petitions concerning the controversial elections, which have remained unanswered for a month. According to the group, despite several attempts to engage the commission, they have neither received communication nor any indication that their grievances will be addressed.

At around 11am, during a downpour, the four stormed the EC offices on 7th Street, carrying pumpkins and mats. On their first attempt to access the premises, they were directed by security personnel to use the smaller pedestrian gate instead of the main vehicle gate. The youth complied and moved toward the smaller gate, where a security officer asked them to leave behind the pumpkins before entering. “We shall allow you to enter, but not with the pumpkins. Kindly place them somewhere outside, along with your mats, before we permit you entry,” the officer said. The group obeyed and put down the pumpkins as instructed.

However, they were still blocked from entry on grounds that the EC staff were “still consulting their bosses.” The youth then sat outside in silent protest. After waiting for about 30 minutes with no response, the group stormed the main vehicle gate and attempted to force their way into the premises. They were swiftly arrested and whisked away in a waiting police pick-up truck. The arrested individuals were identified as Michael Mpunge, Julius Dumba, Anthony Waddimba, and Ismail Kirya. Before the arrest, Mr Dumba explained that the pumpkins were a symbol representing DP as a party with many colours and contradictions, “green on the outside and yellow on the inside.”

EC speaks out

When contacted, the EC’s Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, confirmed receipt of at least three petitions related to the conduct of the DP delegates' conference. He said the petitions raise several issues, including a request to stop the gazetting of the elected leaders. Mr Bukenya noted that the commission has been pre-occupied with handling petitions arising from the just-concluded Special Interest Group elections, which are part of the broader national electoral calendar. “We shall communicate our position and guidance to the individuals who petitioned. They should follow the known channels. We were not able to meet them today because no official appointment had been made. However, they should remain calm and wait for communication from us,” Mr Bukenya said.

Background

The Democratic Party’s internal elections, held during the recent National Delegates’ Conference in Mbarara from May 30 to June 2, were marred by allegations of fraud and deep internal divisions. Intended to reinforce party unity and democratic values, the event instead exposed widespread dissatisfaction, particularly among youth members. Members of UYD accused the party leadership of manipulating delegate lists, sidelining legitimate participants, and conducting elections in an unconstitutional and non-transparent manner. Many key positions were reportedly filled without proper voting procedures, prompting a flurry of petitions to the EC.

Despite persistent calls for redress, the EC has not taken visible action, leading to rising frustration and protests. During the elections, Norbert Mao was re-elected as president general, securing 969 votes against Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga’s 339 votes and Alitia Elia’s 52 votes. Gerald Siranda retained his seat as secretary general with 870 votes, defeating Ismail Kirya, who garnered 312 votes. Mukasa Mbidde was re-elected unopposed as deputy president general, while Babirye Kabanda also returned unopposed as party treasurer. The results, however, remain contested by a section of the party membership, including those now facing arrest for demanding accountability.



