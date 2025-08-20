DP youth wing petitions EC to block Mao’s presidential nomination

The leadership of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP), has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to halt the ongoing nomination of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao as the party’s presidential aspirant.

A day after Mr Mao picked presidential nomination forms through the party Secretary General, Mr Gerald Siranda, the UYD leaders wrote to the Commission, claiming that Mao is not the legitimate president of DP.

“Notably, all acts being carried out by the current leadership of the Democratic Party are illegitimate and our clients are dismayed that by the time the petitions will be heard and resolved by the Commission, the cause of the petitioners will be overtaken by events which would further intensify and complicate the grievances of party members and the Democratic Party's motto of Truth and Justice,” reads part of the August 18 letter.

The letter continues: “In the premises, therefore, we pray that your office halts any nomination of the DP Presidential candidate until the petitions filed and received by the Independent Electoral Commission against the leadership of the party are heard and disposed of in the interest of justice and respect for the rule of law.”

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on August 20, Mr Micheal Mpunge, the UYD president, insisted they would not allow Mr Mao’s nomination because he is not the legitimate leader of DP.

“Most important to note is the fact that the Electoral Commission itself has neither officially acknowledged the fraudulent DP leadership selected in Mbarara nor gazetted them in the Uganda Gazette. We have in our possession all gazette copies since the Mbarara Delegates Conference as you can see them here, but there is none where the new DP NEC was gazetted,” Mr Mpunge said.

Democratic Party President General Nobert Mao takes oath for a fourth term after being declared winner at the 12th National Delegates Conference in Mbarara on June 2, 2025. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

He added, “Being non-gazetted means that the Commission has not yet officially recognized the new DP leadership, even though they continue leading on behalf of the DP members who rejected them in Mbarara. As a party that prides in constitutionalism and the rule of law, we shall not just sit and watch a Minister of Justice under the watch of the distinguished Justice Simon Byabakama defiling the same laws that they are supposed to be custodians of.”

Former UYD president, Mr Ismail Kiirya, also warned of possible physical resistance.

“We want to further put the Electoral Commission on notice that the Uganda Young Democrats, together with DP members, have sufficient capacity to physically block any DP presidential nominations at EC offices, should he attempt to be irregularly nominated without resolving pending issues raised to the commission. We would rather have no presidential candidate than abet illegalities, until order is restored within the party,” Mr Kiirya said.

But Mr Siranda dismissed the petitioners’ arguments, saying the Mbarara delegates’ conference duly elected Mao as DP president, which automatically makes him the party’s presidential flag bearer. He noted that they are in the process of collecting signatures to support his candidacy.

When contacted yesterday, the EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, advised the aggrieved UYD members to seek redress in court.

“Court is the only avenue where one can report when they are not satisfied with the electoral process,” Mr Mucunguzi said.