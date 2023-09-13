DPC bans officers with firearms from nightclubs

The Jinja District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Innocent Tusiime, has ordered all security personnel to stop accessing entertainment venues such as nightclubs, bars, and casinos with firearms.

Mr Tusiime, who was meeting owners of hotels, nightclubs, bars, and cinemas at the weekend, was informed that some security personnel are hesitant to leave their firearms with those manning security at entertainment places.

“To be honest, Mr DPC, some of your police officers deployed at hotels are unruly and sometimes come to work when they are drunk and do not want to be disarmed or to listen to us,” one of the managers, who declined to be named, said.

Mr Tusiime responded saying: “Unless you are on official duty, but if you are not, do not go with your gun to a bar, hotel or club; leave it at the armoury if you think you cannot entrust it with security manning a given place.”

He added that a police officer who is not on official duty should not be allowed to enter any entertainment spot with a firearm. The RDC asked the public to contact him if any of the police officers were found drunk on duty.

Mr Henry Kitambula, the deputy Resident City Commissioner, said the meeting was convened to equip owners of hotels, bars, and casinos with skills to detect terrorism threats.

Last week, President Museveni, during his televised national address, banned people from accessing hotels, lodges, mosques, and churches without proper identification.

Mr Kitambula directed the DPC to ensure that all owners of hotels, bars, places of worshiping, nightclubs and other public places have metal detectors, reflector mirrors and CCTV cameras installed at their gates as soon as possible.

He warned those who are yet to install them that they risked being closed until they comply with the directive.

Capt George Musinguzi, the UPDF public relations office for Jinja Zone, advised that off duty security personnel should handed over their guns at the nearest police station before accessing public places.