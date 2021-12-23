Prime

DPP declines to recall file on fraudulent conversion of land title case

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Those charged are Ms Beatrice Nyiondombi Karanja, Mr Peter Alinda, the Kabarole senior land management officer, and Mr Cyprian Rwaheeru, the board chairperson.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Abodo, has declined to recall a case file in which three people are accused of fraudulent conversion of a land title.
Those charged are Ms Beatrice Nyiondombi Karanja, Mr Peter Alinda, the Kabarole senior land management officer, and Mr Cyprian Rwaheeru, the board chairperson.
In a December 14 letter to M/s Joshua Musinguzi Associated Advocates, the lawyers of the accused, Justice Abodo wrote that she has established from the records that this case file was previously recalled and a decision was made on the complaint.

