DPP declines to recall file on fraudulent conversion of land title case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Abodo, has declined to recall a case file in which three people are accused of fraudulent conversion of a land title. Those charged are Ms Beatrice Nyiondombi Karanja, Mr Peter Alinda, the Kabarole senior land management officer, and Mr Cyprian Rwaheeru, the board chairperson. In a December 14 letter to M/s Joshua Musinguzi Associated Advocates, the lawyers of the accused, Justice Abodo wrote that she has established from the records that this case file was previously recalled and a decision was made on the complaint.

“Therefore, this case file cannot be recalled as requested,” Justice Abodo wrote. This follows a November 15 letter by the lawyers which stated that the accused persons were illegally charged and are being framed, which has led to uncalled for expenditures. “That be as it may, we pray that you (DPP) recall the file and give proper direction so that our clients can get justice,” the lawyers wrote.

In February 2020, Mr Alinda and Mr Rwaheeru were arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in Fort Portal over alleged forgery of a land transfer form, fraudulent procuration of a land title and uttering false documents of Kabarole District Land Board minute of 2016.

It is alleged that the false document was in regard to conversion of a leasehold to freehold in favour of Ms Nyindombi, which deprived the registered proprietor, Juma Hussein (now deceased), of his land at Harugongo in Kabarole District.

Earlier on the office of DPP tasked the acting director for Land Management in Ministry of Lands, Ms Naome Kabanda, to clarify on the matter.

Documents show that on June 29, 2020, Ms Kabanda wrote to the DPP, informing her that the conversion of land from leasehold to freehold was actually done under a contested land board minute in February 2016.

However, the Criminal Investigations Directorate summoned Ms Kabanda, saying the letter she wrote to the DPP contradicted earlier information provided by the office of the Commissioner for Land registration.

Meanwhile, the three accused persons are still undergoing trial before the Magistrate’s Court in Fort Portal.