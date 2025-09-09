DPP discontinues case against businessman Kaliisa

The court in Kampala has dismissed a case of obtaining money by false pretence against businessman Richard Kaliisa after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) lost interest in it.

“This is to inform this court that the Director for Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against Kaliisa Richard, who had been charged with obtaining money through pretence,” reads part of the letter to Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court authored by the DPP Jane Frances Abodo.

In 2024, Matovu Yassah Sseguya ran to court, accusing Mr Kaliisa of obtaining $83,000 (about Shs300 billion) by false pretence in a deal to import two luxury motor vehicles from Dubai.

Related







Court records reveal that the two men signed investment agreements, pooling resources to import the cars and later share the profits. What began as a commercial arrangement quickly escalated into a criminal case when Sseguya alleged that Kaliisa failed to deliver on his end.

Kaliisa, however, petitioned the DPP, arguing that police had mishandled the investigation and wrongly criminalized a business dispute.

Speaking after the decision, Kaliisa said Sseguya had already been fully refunded and questioned why he would deny receiving the money.

“Justice has finally been served today. I thank the DPP and the Court for clearing my name. He also hinted at seeking damages for malicious prosecution,” Mr Kaliisa said.