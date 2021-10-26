DPP drops murder charges against Masaka Catholic priest 

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

The Regional Director of Public Prosecution in Masaka has withdrawn criminal charges against Masaka priest, Fr Richard Mugisha, attached to Bisanje Parish and Mr Joseph Mutayomba, the chairperson of the security team at Bisanje Village .

Police had preferred murder charges against the duo following reports that they were behind the killing of Ronald Kyeyune, 30, on October 13, 2021.

According to police, both Fr Mugisha and Mr Mutayomba beat up Kyeyune and he sustained wounds, which led to his death as a police patrol was rushing him to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

In the wee hours of Wednesday 13, the deceased reportedly sneaked into Bisanje Parish and broke into Fr Mugisha’s car, a Toyota Harrier (Reg No UAX 815Y).

According to Mr Alexander Lule, a lawyer presenting the duo, his clients are now free after the state said that there is no evidence pinning them.

“My clients could no longer do their work effectively because of the severity of the offence which was preferred to them. We are happy that they are now free unless more evidence pinning them is being brought forward,” Mr Lule said.

Fr Mugisha said he is happy that the case has been closed.

“I am grateful to the Almighty God that my liberty is back to me due to the injustices that have been going on, the case which was opened is now closed. As God told us in the Bible, one day one time you will receive happiness again,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Regional Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga has declined to comment on the development, saying he had not received any report from the southern regional criminal investigations office regarding Fr Mugisha’s case .

