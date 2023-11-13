DPP finally takes over prosecution in Hoima land case

The Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Hoima City on Monday granted outright authority to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take over prosecution in the controversial Kapaapi Sub-County land eviction case.

The case was instituted by at least 113 people at the court on September 11, 2023.

Under this private prosecution now being taken over by the DPP, nine powerful individuals are facing charges under the Human Rights Enforcement Act. The charges relate to sexual abuse against women and girls, beating up of innocent people, burning homes, and invasion of the victims’ privacy.

The accused and others still at large allegedly committed the crime between February 10 and 15, 2023 at around 1am or thereabout at Kapaapi Village, Kapaapi Sub- County in Hoima District.

On Monday, the matter was supposed to proceed with plea taking. However, the exercise was interrupted after the State made an application to take over the prosecution.

Lawyers named Catherine Nakagwa and Crispus Caesar Naloda represented the State during the fully packed court session.

But their application was objected by the victims’ legal representatives Peter Arinaitwe and Anthony Odur.

The duo argued that the DPP’s office does not have sufficient authority to take over this particular prosecution.

“This application is blanket and does not pass the threshold provided for under Article 120 (4) of the Constitution,” Counsel Odur told court.

Dozens of land eviction victims follow proceedings of a case they are involved in at a court in Hoima City on November 13, 2023. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

The victims’ lawyers further convinced the court that their clients’ case serves as a check and balance of the power of the DPP.

Allowing the DPP to take over the prosecution without clear guidelines and oversight, they warned “would undermine the very essence of private persons prosecuting such matters”.

“Your worship, the second point is lack of transparency. The third point is potential biases,” Odur said.

“Some of the accused persons are government officials and at least there is one who is an influential businessman. These individuals may in one way or the other influence the office of the DPP, creating a perception of impartiality in favour of the said government officials.”

Naloda maintained that DPP has a right to appear in any court during the trial of a criminal matter which has been instituted under private prosecution and can address court orally on his or her intentions to take over the said criminal proceedings.

“Your worship submissions were made in regard to the impartiality and transparency of DPP as an institution. The DPP as an institution takes over matters under private prosecution to ensure that the same are prosecuted to their logical conclusion with justice and fairness,” he said.

Grade One Magistrate Stella Mwali ruled that article 120 (3) (c) of the Constitution gives mandate to the DPP to take over and continue with any criminal proceedings instituted by any other person or authority.

“In relation to some of the accused persons having influence and being government officials, I do not believe this will jeopardize the functions of the DPP because it goes without saying many government officials have been prosecuted by the same office to the logical conclusion of the said trials,” she said.

“Still by the victims’ lawyers watching brief, they will be able to see and check for themselves as the DPP’s office exercises its mandate in accordance with clause 5 to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.”

Counsel Arinaitwe welcomed the ruling but warned that they will continue with the struggle until their clients have access to adequate justice.

Some of the accused persons appear for plea taking at court in Hoima City before the exercise was interrupted by the DPP's application hearing on November 13, 2023. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH