DPP gives 10 pick-up trucks to prosecutors in rural areas

Prosecutors serving in hard-to-reach areas have been given pick-up trucks to ease the movement and transportation of files.

The beneficiary duty stations include Bundibugyo, Kanungu, Kabongo, Nakapiripirit, Amolatar, Kabale, Moroto, and Kotido districts.

While handing over the vehicles to the prosecutors yesterday in Nakawa, Kampala, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, said: “These prosecutors have other sub-stations where they have to appear and now with these vehicles, they can easily move around and will be more predictable.”

“Sometimes, they would not appear in court due to lack of transport since some of them have been using public means, especially in Karamoja sub-region when it is a season for insecurity, rainy season and bridges are washed away. They cannot use public means, but now with these cars, they will be more predictable and will have a positive effect on our prosecutions,” she added.

Kabale area

Ms Grace Nabaggala Ntege, one of the beneficiaries, applauded the office of the DPP for availing her with a car.

“We are grateful for the vehicle because Kabale is a big region with very bad terrain and hard-to-reach areas like Kanungu. With this car, I am motivated to work harder,”Ms Ntege said.

Earlier, deputy DPP John Baptist Asiimwe cautioned the beneficiaries that government cars can be a security threat to them.

He advised them to be cautious of the environments they travel in.

“These cars are for official work and be very careful when using them. Personally, when I am using a government car, I feel very uncomfortable, because you could be targeted by some groups,” Mr Asiimwe said.

Ms Agnes Khainza, the accounting officer of the office of the DPP, said they intend to purchase more cars next financial year.

She also cautioned and reminded the drivers that they don’t have a right of way as they drive.