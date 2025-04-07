DPP guidance delays amendment in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case

The amendment of the charge sheet in the high-profile case involving the late Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana is currently pending guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ssegirinya, the former Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, passed away on January 9, 2025, after a prolonged illness. At the time of his death, he was facing terrorism and murder-related charges alongside Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, and four other individuals.

Previously, the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court, presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, directed the prosecution to amend the indictment and serve the remaining disclosures to the defense within two weeks. However, this order was not fulfilled.

Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo informed the court that Mr. Richard Birivumbuka, the prosecutor personally handling the case, is currently indisposed, which has caused delays in submitting the amended indictment.

"Mr. Birivumbuka wrote an opinion to our boss and we cannot proceed without her guidance. Unfortunately, she has been out of office. We pray we are given time to sort out this because we cannot decide it on our own," Mr Kyomuhendo told court.

Meanwhile, the suspects told the trial judge they had not heard from their lawyer when questioned about his absence.

In her ruling, Justice Khaukha gave the state two more weeks to complete the amendment process. She also directed the court registrar to assign a new lawyer on state brief for suspects Mike Sserwadda and Jackson Kanyike.

"The state is given two weeks to complete with the amendments and the registrar of this court is directed to allocate the case file to another lawyer on state brief for Mike Sserwadda and Jackson Kanyike," Justice Khaukha ruled.

Mr Ssewanyana, who is currently out on bail, now faces trial alongside four others on multiple charges including murder, 15 counts of attempted murder, terrorism, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

The co-accused are Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bulo Wamala, John Mugera, and Kanyike.

The group is alleged to be behind a wave of killings that occurred in the Masaka Sub-region between March and June 2021, leaving at least 26 residents dead.

The case is currently in its pre-trial phase at the International Crimes Division, where confirmation of the charges is pending.