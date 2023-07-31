DPP launches an App to curb human trafficking

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), in partnership with Human Trafficking Institute and Liberty Shared, has launched an App aimed at curbing human trafficking in the country.

The digital live data visualisation dashboard for human trafficking cases dubbed Trafficking in Person Mobile App Platform (TIPMAP) was launched last Friday.

According to the ODPP, the App, which has been included on the dashboard of their website, will highlight trends, challenges, achievements, case numbers, and convictions, types of exploitation, victims and traffickers across the 19 regional offices of the DPP.

Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the DPP, said the platform will serve as a pivotal information hub for the anti-trafficking entities.

“The platform will contribute significantly to the ongoing activities aimed at preventing and safeguarding both Ugandans and non-Ugandans from falling victim to trafficking,” she said.

She added: “The sharing of case data across regions will provide opportunities for collaboration across departments to track information on suspected and convicted traffickers and trends in trafficking in persons crimes.

“I expect that the ODPP/ TIPMAP website will be key in providing vital information to the different stakeholders in the anti-trafficking space and the public at large. It is my hope that this data will contribute to the tireless efforts in preventing and protecting Ugandans and non-Ugandans from trafficking.”

Justice Abodo asked the stakeholders in the Justice system to join forces against human trafficking.

“I reaffirm the government’s unwavering commitment to combat trafficking crimes by implementing record-keeping mechanisms and fostering information-sharing infrastructure. We need to enhance investigative and prosecution techniques to effectively address the pressing issue of human trafficking,” she said.

According to Internal Affairs ministry, at least 20 Ugandans lose their lives in local and cross-border trafficking.

Ms Julia Zabbu, the programmes coordinator at the Human Trafficking Institute, said the live human trafficking data website, will provide a comprehensive data analysis of different human trafficking cases, both at the national and international levels.

“The data will be frequently updated, offering an accurate overview of cases that have undergone the criminal justice system. I believe that the platform will encourage individuals to report cases, ultimately leading to the apprehension of perpetrators and the protection of victims, which is the primary goal of this initiative,” she said.

Mr Victor Boutros, the founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, thanked the ODPP and the police for their continued partnership and their excellent efforts in combating human trafficking.

ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Yesterday, Uganda joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

According to the latest US Department of State report on human trafficking, the number of incidents related to human trafficking significantly increased in 2022 compared to the previous years.

“In 2022, the government reported investigating 1,200 incidents of human trafficking, a significant increase compared with 421 incidents in 2021. Of the 1,200 reported incidents of human trafficking, at least 526 involved exploitation in Uganda and at least 63 involved exploitation abroad; the remaining incidents involved unspecified forms of trafficking,” the report reads in part.

The report shows that the government initiated prosecutions against 728 suspected traffickers in 589 cases in 2022, compared with prosecuting 537 individuals in 403 cases in 2021. Of the cases investigated, 338 were related to sex trafficking, 173 to labour trafficking, and 78 to unspecified forms of trafficking.