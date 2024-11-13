DPP reinstates fraud charges against Kampala land boss Balondemu

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reinstated the fraud case against Kampala District land board chairperson David Balondemu.

This was revealed on Tuesday before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court by prosecution led by Allan Mucunguzi, during the charging of Balondemu’s co-accused Joseph Ibona, an accountant at Bloom Advocates.

“Your worship, this matter was initially dismissed. The three other suspects have not appeared in court, and we pray for criminal summons to be issued against them to appear,” Mucunguzi said in court.

Mucunguzi also told court that inquiries in the matter are still ongoing as he sought a date for mention.

Trial grade one magistrate Dan Mwesigwa remanded Ibona until November 13 and also issued criminal summons against Balondemu and two others to appear and answer their charges.

The four are facing seventeen charges which include electronic fraud, forgery, uttering false documents, obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Ibona is facing charges of alleged fraud in connection with obtaining more than Shs2billion from a United States based firm, KG Unlimited LLC, together with his co-accused Balondemu, another lawyer Eric Geoffrey Mkwe and carpenter Ronald Kizito Kaweesa.

Prosecution states that between September 2022 and April 2023 in Kampala, the group and others still at large conspired to obtain $553,000 from the American firm by false pretense through a Bloom Advocates dollar Account in Stanbic Bank (Garden City).

It is alleged that the money was obtained as local company registration/disbursements and statutory compliance fees to pre-qualify or participate in a single source bidding for procurement or supply of a water plant small grain whereas not.

The case had initially been dismissed by the senior principal grade one magistrate Winnie Nankya for want of prosecution.