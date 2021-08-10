DPP sanctions criminal cases against Lumbuye

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has sanctioned criminal charges against a Uganda government social media critic, Mr Fred Kajubi, alias Lumbuye.

The DPP is processing more files as police await his deportation from Turkey for interrogation and prosecution.

Mr Lumbuye was arrested by authorities last week in Turkey where he was based on unclear offences.

Yesterday, the Uganda police confirmed that 15 case files, including spreading harmful propaganda, incitement to violence using improvised explosive devices and offensive communication, have so far been sanctioned against the government critic.

“Once he is handed over to the police, we shall process the 15 case files that were opened against him,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Uganda wants Mr Lumbuye deported to face criminal charges but they haven’t yet sought an Interpol request. There were rumours that he had been deported but the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigrations said they haven’t received him.

The spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Mr Charles Twiine, confirmed that all the 15 case files have been sanctioned and they are processing more against Mr Lumbuye.

