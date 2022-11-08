DPP stuck with 500 cases of trafficking

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is stuck with more than 500 human trafficking cases due to financial constraints, the Monitor has learnt.

“We have had a high spike of cases from under 100 cases to more than 400 that we have registered in the past three years,” Justice Jane Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecution, said while addressing prosecutors in a training on human trafficking in Kampala yesterday.

Justice Abodo said the human trafficking cases are complex and often involve organised crime syndicates, fraudulent financial schemes, and sensitive victim issues.

“Sometimes it becomes difficult to cover because victims are not willing to report, as an office we find it hard to cover,” she said.

“Some of the victims are lied to that they are going to be doing A and they find that it’s even difficult to leave because of economic hardship and some of them find it as a livelihood and they get hooked out,” the DPP added.

Justice Abodo called for sensitisation of the public about human trafficking to reduce the cases.

“Sometimes we get these victims and because we do not have a victim’s witness protection law, it’s hard [to get justice],” she said.

The country has taken steps to counter human trafficking, including the ratification of the United Nations Convention against transnational organised Crime in 2005 and the enactment of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act in 2009.

Mr Tyler Dunman, country director of Human Trafficking Institute, said Uganda has one of the best legal framework in Africa but it’s still registering human trafficking cases.

He also said the media only focuses most on transnational trafficking, which is only 25 percent.

“Most of the trafficking cases happen inside Uganda, the victims are Ugandans so are the traffickers. We have to help people understand that it does not happen only in Saudi Arabia,” Mr Dunman said.