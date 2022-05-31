DPP unveils five-year strategic plan for Uganda’s criminal justice

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has launched a strategic plan for the next five years in which she has recommitted to weeding out crime in the country as mandated by the constitution

Justice Jane Frances Abodo said the plan running financial year 2020/21 to financial year 2024/25, is aimed at realisation of the bigger vision of government by 2040.

“The office of the DPP is committed to ensuring the realization of Uganda’s vision 2040, a transformed Ugandan society from a peasant to modern and prosperous country within 30 years by particularly, contributing to peace, justice and security through efficient prosecutions,” Justice Abodo said.

“….accordingly, the fifth strategic plan will guide prosecutorial agencies in Uganda, to conduct, exercise and perform their powers under a coordinated, cohesive, fair, transparent and consistent justice system with the aim of enhancing public confidence in the criminal justice system and ensuring a crime free society,” she added.

The chief government prosecutor added that once the plan is implemented, it will lead to social-economic transformation.

Speaking at the same event, acting Justice Minister, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, said the office of the DPP is a key institution under his docket and that it’s important that they take stock of the progress made, the challenges encountered and forecast future strategies that will bolster public prosecution and the administration of justice.

“We know that under the astute leadership of the DPP, by the end of the five-year period, they would have achieved an increase in number of cases prosecuted, the case backlog will have been drastically reduced, and there will be enhanced anti-corruption measures from asset recovery proceeds of crime.” the minister said.

He continued: “As such, the office of the DPP will greatly contribute to the reduction of crime through effective and efficient prosecutions, and by such, ensure endurance of Uganda’s democratic values, safeguard of the law and protection of life and property.”