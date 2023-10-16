DPP withdraws charges against Suzan Magara’s murder suspect

The High Court in Kampala has dropped charges against the key suspect in the brutal murder of former Bwendero Dairy cashier Suzan Magara.

Patrick Kasaija alias Pato, who was arrested in South Africa on March 6, 2018 on the request of Interpol, was facing two counts of murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom together with nine others.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Monday, prosecution led by Irene Nakimbugwe told court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had issued a Nolle Prosequi (withdraw form of a case) dated October 13, 2023 on Kasaija.

“The DPP wishes to withdraw charges of kidnap with intent to procure a ransom and murder in respect of the accused Kasaija,” Nakimbugwe said before seeking court adjournment.

“Take notice that the government of Uganda intends that the proceedings against Kasaija, charged with murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom contrary section 243(1)(c) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120 and murder contrary section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120, shall not continue,” Nakimbugwe read from a letter signed by DPP Jane Frances Abodo.

Patrick Agaba Kasaija, alias Pato, at the High Court in Kampala on July 30, 2019. PHOTO/FILE/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Court also heard that the state was not ready to proceed with case due to logistic issues despite an intervention that led to an increase in defence lawyers to five and assessors from three to four.

On Monday, assistant registrar Didas Muhumuza, who was sitting in for indisposed trial Judge Alex Ajiji, adjourned the case for hearing on October 23 with orders that the State makes disclosures on October 18.

About the case

The nine other suspects in the case are Yususf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Ssali Muzamiru, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kisalita, Hassan Kato Miiro, Ismail Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo.

Susan Magara murder suspects in the dock on August 17, 2023. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO

According to the amended summary of the case, 28-year-old Magara was kidnapped on February 7, 2018 in Mengo as she drove back to her home in Lungujja. Her car was found abandoned at the gate opposite Professor Ssendawula’s gate in Lungujja with the engine still running.

The DPP states that unknown persons contacted her relatives and family demanding $1m (about Shs 3.65billion) before they could release her, to which her father negotiated with the kidnappers and agreed on a ransom of $200, 000.

On February 15 and 17, 2018, the kidnappers made two attempts to pick the money but, on both occasions, became apprehensive that the family had involved police and these attempts aborted.

However, on February 19, 2018 at around 4pm, the kidnappers called the deceased’s father using telephone number 0751229471 and asked him to collect a package from Hass Petrol Station along Entebbe road- to which he picked a polythene bag and on reaching home, he opened it and had words “a must watch video”.

“It contained two fingers together with a memory card which had recordings of the deceased displaying her left hand from which two fingers had been cut off. The deceased was pleading with her father to cooperate with the kidnappers and pay the ransom without involving the security agencies,” the DPP contends.