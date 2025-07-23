DPP withdraws hate speech charges against former RCC Burora

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has dropped charges of hate speech and malicious communication against former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Herbert Anderson Burora.

Burora had been facing six counts related to hate speech and the dissemination of malicious information, particularly for posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in which he accused Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among of being a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and a corrupt public official.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Chief State Attorney Joan Keko informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, had issued a nolle prosequi—a formal notice of case withdrawal.

“The DPP, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has withdrawn charges of hate speech and malicious information against the accused, Anderson Herbert Burora. I hereby tender in the nolle prosequi dated July 1,” Ms Keko told court.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi accepted the DPP’s withdrawal and ordered the release of Mr Burora’s Shs5m cash bail.

Earlier, the Speaker’s principal personal assistant, Mr Rajab Kaaya Semalulu, submitted a sworn statement to court indicating that Ms Among had personally chosen to forgive Burora and was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

“I had instructions from the Rt Hon Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, who had been offended by Mr Burora for spreading malicious information against her,” Mr Semalulu stated. “As a national leader who pursues peace and justice, she has decided to instruct me to act for her and have the case withdrawn. This has been done without any intimidation or coercion—it’s from the bottom of her heart and never shall the matter be followed up in any court of law.”

According to the original charge sheet, Burora was accused of using his X handle “@harderHB” to post information between March and June 2024 that described the Speaker as a torturer, kidnapper, murderer, and corrupt—a message the prosecution said was likely to degrade, ridicule, or promote hostility against her.

Both the hate speech and malicious communication charges stemmed from the same series of online posts.



