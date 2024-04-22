Dr Aliker was gift to the world, says widow

The widow of Dr Martin Aliker, Ms Agnes Camille Aliker, has described her late husband as a gift, not only to Uganda, but also to the entire world.

Speaking during the funeral service of her husband at St Philip’s Cathedral, some 1.8 kilometres on the fringes of Gulu City on Saturday, Ms Aliker told mourners that her husband was a gift to the people of Acholi, Uganda, Africa, and the entire world, especially to the needy and vulnerable communities.

“This man lying here is a gift to Acholi and the world. I remember during our 60th wedding anniversary, he would say, Camille has not accepted my marriage proposal yet. He was a jolly husband, loving and kind,” Ms Aliker said.

She said the demise of her husband is worth celebrating and urged Christians to put God first in their marriage so that they too can celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, as was her case with Dr Aliker.

“I arrived here in August 1959; I have never felt such love and care that I was received with. The family members and community were so kind to me, and I felt at home,” she recollected.

“Next month, we were preparing for our 65th wedding anniversary. Our lives have been bliss. I urge you to think about a third partner in your marriage (God), and He will grant you more years in marriage like us,” she added.

The retired Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, Johnson Gakumba, who preached at the service, urged mourners to emulate the symbolic life Dr Aliker lived.

Bishop Gakumba said Dr Aliker was a man true to himself, kind-hearted, and very grateful to God at all times, even in times of temptations or tribulations.

“He was a man true to himself; let us be true to ourselves; let what we say in public be what we do in private. Let your light shine before men so that people may see the good things you do and give glory to your Father in heaven,” Bishop Gakumba said.

“Martin has left his mark; what mark are you leaving behind? Is it a good one or a bad one? That is what you should be doing, and you still have the opportunity to put things right by saying ‘I am sorry,’” he said.

Bishop Gakumba said those with grievances against their friends should find a way to repent openly and ask for forgiveness while putting reconciliation at the centre of everything wrong they have committed.

“Repent openly, ask for forgiveness, and reconcile with those you do not see eye to eye with. It is time to correct things; maybe God has allowed you to live up today so that you can hear these words; so remember your Creator,” Bishop Gakumba stressed.

The cleric urged the Christians to copy the art of wisdom and be wise men and women because the days are now evil and cautioned them to be careful in how they live their lives on earth and not be foolish.

He, however, said there is a need for Christians today to leave very good testimonies of their lives as did Dr Aliker, whose life was a blessing to the nation and the people of Acholi.

Ambassador Olara Otunnu said Dr Aliker cherished the need to revamp and rebuild the education of the vulnerable children in Acholi and supported many vulnerable students to access quality education.