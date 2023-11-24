Dr Atwiine tasks stakeholders to ensure low-carbon health system

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, has tipped stakeholders to ensure a sustainable low-carbon resilient health system that is capable of anticipating, and adapting to climate-related shocks and stress while minimizing emissions.

"As you may all be aware, climate change is manifesting in increasing temperatures, rising sea levels, changing rainfall patterns, and more frequent and severe extreme weather conditions. We need a health system that is capable of minimizing the Green House gas emissions and other negative environmental impacts to deliver quality care and protect the health and well-being of present and future generations," she said.

Dr Atwine made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting to discuss the findings of the health climate change vulnerability and adaptation assessment (VAA) by the Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH), with other stakeholders at Rider Hotel in Mukono.

The findings and other data sources would be used to develop the Health National Adaptation Plan (H-NAP).

Dr Atwine said WHO estimates that more than 13 million annual deaths globally are due to avoidable environmental causes, including the climate crisis.

“With direct consequences for the key determinants of health, climate change is negatively impacting air and water quality, food security, and human habitat and shelter,” she noted.

The Principal investigator at MakSPH, Dr. John Bosco Isunju said the VAA covered 1,119 health facilities across 43 districts and evaluated vulnerability to climate change hazards such as floods, heat and cold waves, drought, storms, and rising water levels.

“It also highlighted significant impacts on the health workforce including threats from infectious diseases due to water contamination, water-borne diseases and non-communicable diseases,” he noted.

Prof Rhoda Wanyenze, the Dean of (MakSPH) emphasised the changing environment that creates ecologies favourable to disease vectors leading to the spread of diseases like malaria.