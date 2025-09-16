Dr Besigye’s 300 days in jail lock him out of race

The Opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), a party associated with Dr Kizza Besigye, has announced it will not field a presidential candidate in the upcoming 2026 General Election.

The call comes 300 days after Dr Besigye, the chairperson of the Council of Eminent Persons in the party and possible presidential contender, was together with his aide Obeid Lutale abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16, 2024, and repatriated to Kampala. They now face charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and treachery.

They remain remanded to Luzira prison on treason charges. Speaking to reporters on September 15, the party’s secretary general and spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said the decision aims to support a unified Opposition front against incumbent President Museveni of the National Resistance Movement party.

Mr Museveni has been in power for close to four decades and will be gunning for a record seventh elective term in office in the January poll.

Mr Ssemujju revealed that PFF is currently in talks with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, led by Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, and the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, headed by popstar-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Both Gen Muntu and Mr Kyagulanyi have picked presidential nomination forms to carry their parties’ flags in the January election. NUP submitted its signatures for verification last week, while ANT’s submission was rejected by the Electoral Commission due to insufficient signatures.

Mr Ssemujju stated: “The party, PFF, has made this decision in the broader interest of building a single stronger freedom-seeking force that should steer the country throughout this turbulent political period and hold it together after the continued disappearance and abduction of citizens, including candidates, is turning the 2026 elections into a militarised campaign.”

He added: “It is this desire to unite the country against family and military rule that made us sign a cooperation agreement with the ANT on July 2, 2025. The forthcoming elections are designed by Museveni and his family to be the worst in our history.”

No Besigye on ballot

The agreement between ANT and PFF was signed in July, with both parties committing to fielding a joint candidate in 2026.

This announcement implies that Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential contender, will not appear on the ballot for the second time in a row after he declined to run for the top office in 2021 on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Having challenged Mr Museveni in four consecutive elections since 2001, Dr Besigye has consistently accused the President of electoral fraud. He has long argued that elections alone cannot remove Mr Museveni from power.

Mr Ssemujju confirmed that PFF has held at least two meetings with NUP to explore the possibility of a joint presidential candidate.

While ANT supports a coalition built around both Gen Muntu and Mr Kyagulanyi, PFF and NUP advocate for a single candidate with broad national appeal. Discussions are ongoing, though NUP has temporarily paused talks to complete its internal vetting process.

Mr Ssemujju emphasised that if a consensus is reached, PFF will back the chosen candidate. If not, the party will announce its next steps after nominations close. He also criticised the Electoral Commission (EC), claiming it has been compromised by military influence.

“The next elections are already threatening to be the worst in Uganda’s recorded history. The military headed by … Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is abducting and disappearing citizens with impunity,” Mr Ssemujju said. He continued: “There is no credible voters register to speak about.

The election calendar is being crafted to suit the biological inadequacies of Mr Museveni. Security which should ordinarily keep law and order, has been instructed to foil Opposition campaigns....”

Mr Ssemujju also condemned the continued abduction of Opposition supporters, citing the disappearance of Sam Mugumya as a tactic to intimidate and weaken dissent. The party also warned the EC against assigning NRM vigilantes to manage electoral processes.

“This is to instruct all active citizens to compile names of NRM Party leaders and vigilantes that have been assigned any role by the Electoral Commission and forward them to the national leadership, and to the Electoral Commission for immediate expulsion from those roles,” Mr Ssemujju said.

However, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi dismissed Mr Ssemujju’s claims as baseless, saying the Commission has constitutional powers to adjust the election roadmap when necessary.

On allegations of hiring NRM vigilantes, he said staff recruitment is public, open to all Ugandans, and does not consider political affiliation. ANT National Coordinator Alice Alaso told this publication that while the party is open to dialogue, it has not yet engaged directly with NUP.

“Our current engagement is with PFF with whom we signed the cooperation agreement. It is after we have reached consensus that we shall be able to reach out to NUP,” Ms Alaso said.

Attempts to get a comment from NUP were unsuccessful by press time, as top leaders were reportedly in a meeting.