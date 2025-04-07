Dr Besigye’s team contests phone hacking case to be heard in camera

Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has okayed the request by the prosecution to have a police officer testify in camera as they seek to hack into the phones of jailed Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye. The matter had resumed last Friday when Erias Lukwago, one of the lawyers of Dr Besigye, sought to cross-examine Inspector of Police Benedict Odyek about his affidavit in support of an application to hack into the veteran politician’s phone.

“The State, which is purporting to prosecute the accused persons for and on behalf of the people of Uganda would seek to shield the people of Uganda. It’s Uganda Vs Dr Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale, it’s not Odyek,”Mr Lukwago submitted. But the prosecution led by Mr Richard Birivumbuka opposed the request made by Mr Lukwago, reasoning that cross-examining the police officer in the open, would jeopardise the ongoing treason investigations against the suspects and also the national security.

Mr Birivumbuka then requested that the said proceedings be handled in the magistrate's chambers in camera, away from the media; a prayer that presiding Chief Magistrate Esther Nyandoi granted.

This did not go down well with Dr Besigye’s legal team who vowed to petition the High Court to review the current position of the lower court. “We are asking the court to do what we think is reasonable to hold on to continuing with the decision it made until the higher court revisits that decision,” Counsel Frederick Mpanga asked the court. As Dr Besigye’s legal team pursues the application for review of the lower court’s decision, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case to April 30.

According to the application now before the Nakawa court, the State wants to gain access to the electronic data of Dr Besigye, his political aide Obeid Lutale, and Capt Denis Oola. The State reasons that the electronic gadgets in question will help them build up the treason case against Dr Besigye and the co-accused.

The application is supported by the affidavit of D/IP Benedict Odyek, who claims to be one of the investigating police officers who took over Dr Besigye’s file from the General Court Martial. “The Uganda Police took over the investigations of the case on February 11, 2025 and I was one of the officers assigned to investigate the case. As part of the investigations, we received several items as exhibits in the case and these include the electronic devices listed …” reads in part the affidavit signed by D/IP Odyek dated March 5, 2025.

He added: “The preliminary investigations indicate that the devices listed above may have been used in the commission of the offences and may contain data and information that is relevant and useful in the determination of Nakawa Criminal Court Case Number A0008/2025.” The mobile phones that the police want to gain access to through a court order are listed as; mobile phones, red marked as KB1 with a black cover, iPhone, silver in colour, blue cover, marked KB2, iPhone, black in color, brown/ black cover, marked KB3, Samsung, purple in colour, black cover, marked OK1, and Itel button phone, black in colour, marked OK2. D/IP Odyek further states that it is necessary to forensically access, extract and analyse the said devices for any electronic data or information contained to determine the exact nature and evidential value of such data. “…It’s in the interest of justice to preserve and retain the data obtained for use as evidence, until the final disposal of the Nakawa criminal court case…” he stated.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Article 28 (1) of the Ugandan Constitution states that ‘‘nothing...shall prevent the court or tribunal from excluding the press or the public from all or any proceedings before it for reasons of morality, public order or national security, as may be necessary in a free and democratic society’’. This is to ensure the right to a fair, speedy and public hearing.