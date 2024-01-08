Dr Eyul: Airport epidemics warrior killed in car crash

Dr James Eyul, who in-charge of epidemics at Entebbe International Airport, passed away at the weekend after a speeding vehicle knocked him.

Mr Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, yesterday said the deceased was an aviation medicine and public health specialist at Entebbe International Airport. He was also the proprietor of Kazuri Medical, a clinic based at the airport, providing port health services.

Ms Pamela Eyul, the widow, told this publication that Dr Eyul died at the age of 54 years. He hailed from Amocal Village, Ibuje Sub-county in Apac District.

“He served as a captain for Lira Golf Club and had travelled to Lira to handover after his term of office had come to an end. Unfortunately, on his way back, the car he was travelling in broke down around Migera where he called for a breakdown to tow the vehicle. A speeding track knocked them from behind as they tried to connect the breakdown. This happened around 1am last night (Saturday),” Ms Eyul said.

The deceased is survived by four children; Linda, Warren, Joy and Wayne.

Ms Eyul said the deceased started his career as a medical officer in Nsambya hospital, before transferring to St Anthony’s hospital in Tororo District, after he worked with various non-governmental organisations, including African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) in northern Uganda during the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war.

“He joined the airport and civil aviation as a public health and aviation medical specialist in February 2014 where he has been until the time of his death,” Ms Eyul said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said Dr Eyul died in an accident in Bweyale, a town council in Kiryandongo District on Gulu-Kampala Highway.

“He was one of our key staff manning aviation health and port health services at Entebbe International Airport. With all the epidemics we have had, he has been our goalkeeper for keeping the infections away,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

He added: “When you hear that we are screening or testing for such and such a disease, he was the go-to person. We shall greatly miss him and his great services. May the good Lord rest his soul in eternal peace and comfort his family, friends and relatives in this trying moment.”

Ms Daphine Ayebare, a former co-worker, said she met the deceased in 2020 during the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and worked with him for three years.

“Dr [Eyul] was so humble, understanding and even in the toughest times where he was expected to use a lot of power, he wouldn’t. He would still remain calm and give advice. He was so easy to work with,” Ms Ayebare said.

Dr Andrew Nsawotebba, the head of Entebbe Airport Health Laboratory, said Dr Eyul was one of the pillars during the Covid-19 pandemic and facilitated the safe and secure recovery of the aviation industry in Uganda.

“As the in-charge of Entebbe airport health, he collaborated closely with me, the head of the Airport health laboratory. He ably played the pivotal task of implementing mandatory Covid-19 testing for all passengers. Dr Eyul, a wise and open-minded leader, faced challenges with unwavering positivity,” Dr Nsawotebba said.

He added: “A crucial moment occurred when we received a directive to set up the Covid-19 Airport Health Laboratory capable of testing over 3,000 samples a day in just two weeks. Despite the daunting nature of the directive, Dr Eyul assured me it was doable, showcasing his endless optimism and solution-oriented mind-set. Dr Eyul, a great team player, made a lasting impact on our efforts during Covid-19.”

Burial arrangements, according to family members, are still underway and will be communicated.

His Education

Dr Eyul studied at Ibuje Primary School in Apac District before joining Aduku Secondary School for his Ordinary Level. He later went to Lango College for Advanced Level where he excelled and joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.