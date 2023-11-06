Dr Kazungu: Grandfather of education goes to sleep

Dr David Kantale Kazungu, popularly known as “the grandfather of the educated” and “son of an Anglican Church lay reader”, has been described as a principled man who made a great contribution to humanity.

Dr Kazungu, 81, succumbed to cardiac arrest yesterday in the morning, a family member, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

Mr Gerald Menhya, the former Bugabula North Member of Parliament (MP) and current chairperson Kamuli District Service Commission, said Dr Kazungu was humble and served people at all levels.

The academician with a PhD in Agricultural Economics held several positions in three different governments.

In the Obote II government, he was an MP representing the Greater Bugabula, which included present-day Buyende District on the Democratic Party (DP) ticket, although he later crossed to Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).

In the short-lived Tito Okello Lutwa government, he served as a Cabinet Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, which was deemed a “very sensitive portfolio” because the country had just emerged from two major internal conflicts, including the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) liberation war and the National Resistance Army (NRA) war, which was still raging on in Luweero Triangle.

In the President Museveni-led NRM regime, he served as Uganda’s Ambassador to France, National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) national chairman, Kamuli District chairman, Kamuli District Service Commission chairman, and Kamuli General Hospital Health Management Committee chairperson.

Tribute

Ms Betty Kizige, the principal of Kabwangasi Core PTC, whom Dr Kazungu often referred to as “his girl child project having risen from his Kamuli PTC and worked with him in Busoga Diocese Multi-Sector Development Project”, said: “We have been robbed of a great brain, father of education, mediator, and role model.”