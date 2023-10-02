Dr Kiyingi: Cardiologist with a political dream that never was

Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, a Ugandan cardiologist based in Australia, was on Saturday confirmed dead by his family.

“Dear family members, friends and well-wishers, it’s with immense sadness and a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the passing of my beloved husband,” the widow, Ms Galiemaya Kiyingi, posted on social media.

However, she did not state the cause of his death. The announcement ended a larger-than-life personality that in the 1990s gained popularity in the information and communication technology sector.

Dr Kiyingi also became known when murder charges were opened against him for allegedly being behind the shooting of his first wife, Robinah Kiyingi.

Ms Kiyingi, a prominent lawyer at the time, was shot dead by unknown people at their family gate in Buziga, a Kampala suburb, on July 11, 2005.

The recent accusations against Dr Kiyingi were of alleged financing terrorism. He also emerged in the news when he said he would take on President Museveni for presidency in the 2016 election.

In 2009, he married Ms Galiemaya and later tried to reinvent himself as an opposition politician.

At the time of her death, Robinah had started Kiyingi and Company Advocates and she was acting chairperson of Transparency International, one of the leading anti-corruption agencies in the country.

Dr Kiyingi and Robinah had both gone to some of Uganda’s fancied schools - Kings College, Budo and Gayaza High School, respectively, before they enrolled at Makerere University, where their relationship started. They got married in 1977 but they fled Uganda during Idi Amin’s regime, settling first in Kenya before relocating to Sydney, Australia, in 1981.

Whilst in Australia, Dr Kiyingi forged a career as a heart specialist after undergoing a number of specialised trainings in various international institutions of world repute. During their stay in Australia, Dr Kiyingi and Robinah, it is said, amassed a lot of property and later formed an ICT company called Dehezi International Ltd in Kampala where Robinah was a director.

Over time, Aggrey and Robinah, court papers indicated, developed protracted irreconcilable misunderstandings and differences in both their marriage and company affairs. Their marriage became characterised by fault finding, quarrels, fights, neglect, abuses and eventual desertion, allegedly meted out on Robinah by Dr Kiyingi.

Consequently, Robinah left Australia and pulled out of Dehezi to form her own private legal practice in Kampala and to engage in other work.

Robinah, court papers show, continued living in the family residence at Buziga while Dr Kiyingi remained in Australia with the children.

At one point, the court was told, Dr Kiyingi started plotting against Robinah by talking to various people to help him kill Robinah. Some of the people he had sought to involve became known to the deceased. In 2003, Dr Kiyingi filed for divorce from Robinah.

The lawyer, however, in response challenged the jurisdiction of courts in Uganda in the matter and filed a similar proceeding in an Australian court, where she believed her property interests would better be catered for.

Robinah’s move is said to have angered Dr Kiyingi.

Murder plot

In addition, court papers showed that at the time of the murder, Dr Kiyingi had cut off all dealings with Robinah. Whenever he would come to Uganda, he would stay elsewhere. He had stopped paying utility bills at the family home at Buziga where Robinah lived with only a maid and shamba boy.

In the final plot to kill Robinah, the prosecution claimed, Charles Berwanaho, a former worker at Dehezi, was the chief coordinator. He was the one who brought Private Atwine, who was his brother. Atwine mysteriously died in Luzira prison while on remand. One Bob Mugisha provided the killer gun through Berwanaho, court documents indicated.

Mugisha, the court was told, was overheard by some people talking about arrangements by his friend, who was outside the country, to have his wife killed. Prosecution witness number 4, Sadah Nasuuna, said Atwine fired the bullets that ended the life of Robinah. The information at that time incriminated Dr Kiyingi and Berwanaho in the killing.

When Atwine was arrested by police with the assistance from Nasuuna, he told the investigators that he had been lured by Berwanaho to desert the army and assist in the murder of the deceased. The late Atwine, it is said, was promised a lot of money and was to be relocated to Australia.

Atwine further gave information to police that Mugisha had earlier been given the assignment but had failed to accomplish the mission, to the chagrin of Dr Kiyingi who had paid him. Dr Kiyingi insisted that he was innocent and the High Court led by Justice Rubby Aweri-Opio, who has since passed on, acquitted him of the charges.

“…threats occurred two years prior to this incident, to say the least, I think those threats offered during the above period were too remote to constitute a transaction in the death of the deceased. They were not proximate in view of the time lag,” Justice Aweri–Opio said.

Three years after his acquittal, Dr Kiyingi married Galiemaya, who was initially known as Mayimuna Nakayiira, in Nairobi. But by this time, Dehezi International, which in the 1990s had grown a reputation for providing Internet services and other ICT-related services, had folded.

In 2007, the Uganda Communications Commission said it had revoked Dehezi’s licence after it failed to submit an implementation plan as required by the law.

By 2015, Dr Kiyingi was yet on another charge sheet, with the state accusing him of participating in the murder of Muslim clerics and Kampala wanted Australia to extradite him to face trial.

The specifics of the indictment read out in Nakawa Magistrate’s Court on February 10, 2015, were that Dr Kiyingi allegedly financed the murder of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga at Bwebajja mosque and the Muslim Shiite leader, Sheikh Abdul Kadir Muwaya, in Mayuge District in 2014. The state also claimed that Dr Kiyingi financed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel activities through his sister-in-law Aisha Nakasibante, who was later absolved of any wrongdoing by the court.

Dr Kiyingi through various media interviews laughed off the charges, saying the aim of the regime was to stop his presidential bid.

