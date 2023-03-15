Dr Maggie Ajiko becomes first female PhD paediatric surgeon in Uganda

The Karolinska Institute in Sweden on Tuesday, handed a PhD award to Rev Sr Dr Maggie Ajiko a consultant paediatric surgeon for defending her doctoral thesis on babies born with intestinal defects, including imperforate anuses (a congenital defect in which the opening to the anus is missing or blocked at birth).

Dr Maggie Ajiko becomes the first female PhD paediatric surgeon in the country.

In an interview with this publication on Wednesday morning, Dr Ajiko said her journey to the PhD started at the end of 2010 when she was transferred from St Joseph’ Hospital Kitovu in Masaka District to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, where she realised there were many children with surgical problems.

“The number of children with different surgical conditions was overwhelming and they were dropping out of school. Some had colostomy, there were children without anuses, others had hernia, cleft lips, and many were suffering quietly until we started holding medical camps,” she said.

She added that even the famous conjoined twins who were separated at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital in March 2021, were discovered in the village during a medical camp. Therefore, because of the numerous surgical cases among children in the sub-region, she decided that instead of carrying out medical camps, she needed to do more research and get scientific evidence for policy makers.