Dr. Odoi visits former school, urges parents to eradicate poverty

Dr. Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the electoral commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement Party (NRM), visited his former school, Kisoko Boys Primary Boarding School, in Tororo district on July 16 and attended a meeting with parents and teachers.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to address parents and urged them to embrace government poverty eradication programs such as Emyooga, Parish Development Model (PDM), and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), among others.

“There is a need to change the mindset of locals so that they can benefit fully from government programmes. You should embrace the saving culture. This will help you to improve your livelihoods at the household level,” he said.

Dr. Tanga said that these programs could empower communities economically and enable them to provide better support for their children's education.

“If we embrace and wholeheartedly support government programmes like Parish Development Model, we will eradicate poverty in the country and have the capacity to fully contribute towards the education of your children,” Dr. Tanga said.

His appeal came in response to concerns raised by the school administration during the parents' annual general meeting. The administration had accused some parents of failing to provide essential scholastic materials to their children, thereby negatively impacting the teaching and learning process.

In response to these challenges, Dr. Tanga pledged Shs60 million to provide uniforms for every student in his former school and neighboring Kisoko Girls Primary School.

However, he also encouraged parents to develop a culture of saving and living within their means.

He warned against extravagant lifestyles beyond one's income, which can lead to corruption tendencies among young people and even the elderly.

Mrs. Molly Chirya, the secretary for works and technical services for Tororo district, lauded the government's initiatives and encouraged parents to actively participate in supporting schools to enhance teaching and learning.

She criticised parents who send their children to school without providing necessary scholastic materials, likening them to farmers going to the garden without a hoe.

The head teacher of Kisoko Boys Primary School, Mr Asaph Genowere, expressed his gratitude for the contributions made by former pupils, which have significantly improved the school's conditions.