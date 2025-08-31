Dr Ssamula: Pioneer who bridged dental past, future

Dr George William Ssamula, 80, who died last Tuesday, was a long-serving dentist, teacher, and businessman whose move into private dental practice inspired many to follow the same path, becoming a key reference point for practitioners.

A dental surgeon of great distinction, he took the risk of starting private practice at a time when the country’s health systems were still struggling to find their footing. Uganda’s dental fraternity was then small—barely 30 practitioners, most of them Indian. Only a few Ugandans such as Dr Martin Aliker stood alongside him.

Private practice was expensive and dominated by Indian professionals. Dental assistants, most with diploma-level training, often carried out surgical extractions that sometimes left patients disfigured.

To launch his private practice, Dr Ssamula opened Dr G.W. Ssamula’s Dental Clinic at Uganda House in Kampala, where it has remained to this day. His clinic continues to run, proof of his enduring legacy.

Dr Ssamula was among the very few still living—if not the only one in his league—who created space for dentistry to thrive in Uganda. He belonged to the generation that built the bridge from suspicion to trust, and from crude procedures to a respected medical specialty.

Casting lot with dentistry

Born December 21, 1944, Ssamula’s early childhood in Masaka was marked by discipline and resilience. He began school in Kalisizo before advancing to St Henry’s College Kitovu for O-Level and later to Namilyango College for A-Level. At that stage, dentistry was nowhere on his horizon. But fate had other plans.

In the mid-1960s, the Ugandan government introduced special overseas scholarships for professions then unavailable in the country.

Each year, 10 promising students were selected. Young Ssamula—whose strong personality matched his academic ability—was encouraged by his headteacher at Namilyango to apply for dentistry. His application was successful.

At the time, dentistry was widely misunderstood. Many, including his father, questioned his choice, dismissing the field as “simply removing teeth.”

His father could not understand why anyone would spend five years studying how to extract teeth, urging him instead to pursue medicine locally.

His mother, uncles, and siblings, however, took pride in his opportunity to study in the UK. In 1966, at just 21, he boarded a plane for Birmingham, England, to pursue a degree in Dental Surgery.

He spent six years in London, including a six-month stint working in the UK after his training, before returning home in 1972.

Bound by contract, he owed six years of service to the Ugandan government—but in truth, no contract was necessary. He had already resolved to return, stay in Uganda, and build the dental specialty back home.

Man behind the profession

When Dr Ssamula returned, he was posted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, which at the time was a lifeline for the greater western region of Uganda. Dentistry, however, was still a misunderstood profession. Outside Kampala, patients either went without care or endured crude extractions.

After six months, he was transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital, just as the Danish team running the Mulago Public Health Dental Assistants’ School departed due to the instability of Amin’s regime. Suddenly, this young dentist found himself not only treating patients but also running a school, teaching five different units, and filling leadership voids left behind by expatriates.

In the corridors of Mulago school, Ssamula served as assistant director under Dr Jack Barlow, a senior colleague later killed during the Amin years. Other colleagues suffered similar fates—a one, Dr Kizito lost his life, while Dr Aliker fled into exile.

For Ssamula, those years were less about building a personal career and more about survival while ensuring Ugandans did not lose faith in the profession. He continued teaching dental assistants who would later graduate and spread across the country.

Dr James Magara, proprietor of Jubilee Dental Clinic, describes Ssamula as warm and approachable. As a pioneer student of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery at Makerere University, Dr Magara had the chance to do his internship in the 1980s at Dr Ssamula’s clinic under his supervision, and he fondly recalls a man deeply professional in his craft.

In private practice, Dr Ssamula embodied values rare in a growing and competitive field. He often admitted that starting a clinic was tough—managing nearly every aspect himself, from administration to patient care. But to him, ethics outweighed profit.

“Loving money can cost you your integrity,” he once said in an interview filed by the Uganda Dental Association. “If I knew another dentist could do better for a patient, I would refer them—even if it meant losing income. Better service mattered more to me than money.”

This philosophy defined him. His patients didn’t just meet a dentist; they met a gentleman who placed humanity above commerce. He often explained that dentistry required holistic knowledge of medicine—gynaecology, anatomy, and pathology—because the oral cavity connects to every part of the human system.

Uganda Dental Association revival Following the brutal years of Amin’s rule, which saw senior colleagues killed or forced into exile, dental practitioners were left scattered across the country with no formal link.

The Uganda Dental Association (UDA), originally founded in the 1960s by Dr Barlow, Dr Arnold Bisase, Dr Aliker Okello, Dr Amooti Rwamirimo Nkurukenda, and Dr William B. Nganwa, had become inactive in the 1970s after the murder of Dr Barlow.

In later years, Dr Ssamula and a small group of colleagues sought to bring it back to life and thus, the Uganda Dental Association was reborn, with Dr Ssamula among its earliest presidents.

Under his leadership, the Association became a strong force—advocating for the establishment of a dental faculty, now the School of Dentistry at Makerere University. What could have remained a scattered profession instead grew stronger, sustained by Dr Ssamula’s vision.

A life well lived

To speak only of his professional life would be to miss the full picture of who Dr Ssamula was. To his family, he was a man of deep faith, unshakable values, and unwavering devotion. At home, he was not the stern dentist with instruments in hand but a loving father, a devoted husband, and a mentor to his children and relatives.

Ms Bridget Ssamula, the fifth of his eight children, said: “Our dad was our pillar of strength and unity, an avid storyteller who enjoyed making people laugh.”

She added that he had a profound love for education, which explains why he educated all his children in top schools and extended the privilege to even the modest people around him, firmly believing in the transformational power of learning.

Ms Bridget further noted that her father was exceptionally hardworking and ventured into almost every business—hotel management, real estate, farming, trading, tiles, and medical supplies, among others. One of his most renowned enterprises was the Tropic Inn Hotel, one of the largest in Masaka City.

In his dental practice, he extended free services to clergy, missionaries of the poor, and special interest groups. It was during his days at Mulago School that he met his wife, Betty Lwanga Ssamula, also a medical doctor.

His final days were marked by multiple health complications, which were managed over time by medics led by his personal physician, Dr Emmanuel Ssekasanvu.

He succumbed to multiple organ failure, stemming from kidney complications, on August 26. He is survived by a wife, eight children, and 17 grandchildren.