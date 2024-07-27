Drama as former Mengo chief is buried in 15-feet deep grave, 100 pieces of bark cloth

Mourners who turned up for the burial of a former chief for Bugerere County in Ntooke village, Kayunga Town council were shocked when a 15-feet deep grave was dug.

The late James Ssempigga, a former chief of Buganda Kingdom in Kayunga District was buried in the 15 –feet- deep grave.

In normal circumstances graves are 6 feet deep.

However, according to family sources of the late Ssempigga, a 70-year-old businessman left a Will in which he directed that he should be buried in a 15 feet grave and that he should also be wrapped in 100 pieces of bark cloth and not be buried in a casket.

To fulfill the deceased’s will, family members and mourners hired a group of youth who dug the grave for two days, through Thursday night until Friday afternoon when it was completed.

“We had to put on lights to enable the diggers of the grave to do the work at night so that we can beat the Friday burial day program,” Mr Moses Kanaabi, one of the friends of the deceased family said.

Mr Ssempigga, who was dropped by the Kabaka as the Bugerere County chief early this year died after a long illness.

As the grave was being dug, hundreds of mourners thronged the grave yard to have a look at the “exceptionally deep” grave.

Some peeped into the grave after which they shook their heads in disbelief.

“I have never seen such a deep grave. What was his intention really of asking for such a deep grave?” one mourner only identified as Ms Nakate wondered.

A heap of soil that had been scooped from the grave was placed near the grave with some mourners wondering how long it would take to put it back during the burial.

Clerics alike, among them the Mukono diocesan bishop, Rt Rev. Enos Kitto Kagodo who led the requiem mass looked shocked when he peeped into the grave during the time of burial.

The bishop was seen shaking his head in disbelief.

Other mourners in attendance included Mr Amos Lugolobi, the state minister for finance and Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Minister for Works and Transport.

More drama unfolded as a section of mourners struggled to carry the heavy body that was enveloped in 100 pieces of bark cloth.

They staggered and some were seen wiping sweat as they carried the body that was placed on long logs.

It took more than two hours as the mourners mainly youth labored to back fill the grave with soil.

Some of them sat down to have a rest before they resumed the burial. Some asked for water and tonto, a local brew to drink to quench their thirst.