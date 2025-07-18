Drama as judge forgets to sign Besigye’s production warrant

In a dramatic turn of events at the High Court in Kampala, lawyers and supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide Mr Obeid Lutale were stranded yesterday after the judge allegedly forgot to sign a production warrant to enable prison authorities bring the duo back to court. This prompted senior counsels Martha Karua and Mr Erias Lukwago to lead protestations, questioning the Judiciary's handling of the high-profile case. They accused the Judiciary of negligence. Ms Karua, who said she had travelled from the United Kingdom on Tuesday, then to Nairobi and thereafter to Uganda for the scheduled court appearance, was shocked to learn that Justice Emmanuel Baguma, who had been presumed to be handling the matter denied fixing the case for hearing.

“If he did not fix it, who did?” Karua asked pointedly... Adding “Why are our clients not in court today? The rules of bail stipulate that bail applications must be heard and concluded within 30 days. Instead, we are being tossed from one court to another.” Adding to the confusion, Mr Lukwago revealed that the court registrar had informed them the judge forgot to sign the production warrant required to bring the two accused from Luzira Prison to court. “It is appalling that such a critical matter is sidelined over forgetfulness. Justice is not just done, it must be seen to be done," Lukwago said. Ms Karua emphasised the broader impact of the mismanagement, citing the time and effort expended by the defence team. She further stated that many others have come from near and far. This cannot be how justice is delivered,” she said.

After a meeting with the acting principal, Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, and the head of the Criminal Division, Justice David Matovu, the legal team has now received assurance from the court leadership that a hearing date will be fixed by Wednesday next week. “We have been told to return then for clarity. But we must not go back to Justice Baguma. The environment in his court is not conducive,” Mr Lukwago warned, referencing the tense history between the defence and the presiding judge. The defence also called for the Judiciary to apologise to Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale. “It is insensitive to forget to issue a production warrant for people you have in your custody. These men have been in prison for nearly a year. The least they deserve is respect and procedural fairness,” Ms Karua said.

Background to the case

The duo face a charge of treason together with Capt Denis Oola from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). It is alleged that the trio, with others still at large between 2023 and November 2024, in various countries, including Switzerland, Kenya, and Uganda, connived to overthrow the government. During the said proceedings before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court. The State sought to access data from the accused's mobile phones to bolster its case. However, Chief Magistrate Christine Natenge ruled that she would handle the case from her chambers away from the public and the press, a move that the defence team had since appealed against, hence this revision application. As the accused await their trial in Luzira Prison, their legal team continues to demand clarity, transparency, and adherence to due process.





