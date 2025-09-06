Drama as NRM presents two candidates for one seat in Mukono

There was drama on Friday at Mukono Electoral Commission during the last day of nominating candidates at local councils as a second ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party member turned up claiming he was the official party flag bearer.

Mr Elisa Ssebbaale, the former Nama sub-county chairperson, is the second NRM-endorsed candidate who showed up aspiring for the position of direct councillor representing Nama Sub-County, which had already been taken up by Muramira Gashegu, who had earlier been nominated on the NRM card.

According to Mukono District returning officer Mark Muganza Mayanja, the first candidate, Mr Gashegu, was endorsed by the party and duly nominated on Wednesday.

"On Friday, Mr Ssebbaale, with also a party endorsement, turned up, and as a returning officer, I cannot nominate two people on the same party flag. I have therefore forwarded the petition to the legal department in Kampala to determine the fate of the two," he said.

Mr Mayanja said that with the interest of time, Mr Ssebbaale was nominated as an independent with a ball as his symbol.

How it started: Mr Ssebbaale accuses Gashegu of rigging their party's internal election, and he filed a petition at the NRM election tribunal, which ruled in his favour, though the ruling came out late.

However, the Mukono District NRM office and Gashegu, who was the respondent, claimed that they did not receive any copy of the ruling, thus endorsing Gashegu to hold the party flag. After learning about Gashegu’s early nomination on the first day of the exercise on Wednesday, Ssebbaale ran back to the NRM Secretariat for redress, though he seems to have received the ruling late.

Thereafter, Ssebbaale swiftly went straight to the EC offices in Mukono, but to his dismay, the officials told him that an NRM flag bearer had already been nominated. Ssebbaale was the Nama sub-county chairperson between 2016 and 2021, when he lost to Johnbosco Nsabirye.

By the end of the three-day exercise on Friday, a total of 142 candidates had been nominated at all local council levels. According to Mr. Mayanja, three candidates were nominated for the district chairperson seat, including NUP’s Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, Lauben Ssenyonyo, an independent, and NRM’s Francis Lukooya Mukoome. For direct councillors, 79 candidates were nominated, with 76 male and three female, and then 43 district women councillors were also nominated.



