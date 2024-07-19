Drama as PS Ssali appears in court, not charged, detained

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives spent last night in custody at Kira Police Division Headquarters in Wakiso District following a brief appearance early in the day at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

Detectives at the CID headquarters at Kibuli in Kampala arrested Ms Geraldine Ssali, who is also the ministry’s accounting officer, reportedly on the orders of President Museveni.

She was briefly paraded before the Anti-Corruption Court but was not charged as she was instead quickly led to police cells only moments later.

This last-minute mix-up meant Ms Ssali, who is facing graft charges in connection with loss of billions of cooperatives’ cash meant for war loss compensation, could not enter plea to the three charges slapped against her.

The PS had spent the greater part of the mid-morning being quizzed at the CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

Ms Ssali, who was produced before the court amid tight security by the Counter-terrorism Police, faces three charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss of more than Shs3.8b, and conspiracy to defraud.

She was enjoined on the charge sheet where five other people, including three Members of Parliament, are facing similar charges in connection with the Cooperatives cash scandal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) contends that Ms Ssali, under the amended charge sheet presented before the Nakasero-based anti-graft court, during the financial years 2021/2022 as the PS and accounting officer, irregularly introduced Buyaka Growers Cooperatives Society Ltd among the cooperatives to be compensated for the war loss by the government.

The DPP argues that Ms Ssali did this well knowing that Buyaka Growers Cooperatives was not on the list for request for the supplementary budget dated August 4, 2021.

The prosecution claims Ms Ssali as the permanent secretary, during the financial years 2021/2022, and 2022/2023, irregularly made payments to Kirya and Co. Advocates, totalling more than Shs3.8b, meant for Buyaka Growers Cooperatives Society Ltd.

The prosecution says this was done in contravention of the Treasury instructions of 2017, knowing or having reason to believe that such an act would cause financial loss to the government.

The last count of conspiracy to defraud states that Ms Ssali, alongside MPs Michael Mawanda Maranga (Igara West), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County), Paul Akamba (Busiki County), between 2019 and 2023, conspired to defraud government of more than Shs3.4b, intended for war loss compensation to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Ltd.

Others facing similar charges of conspiracy to defraud the government of more than Shs3.4b are Mr Julius Kirya, the managing partner of Kirya & Co. Advocates; and Mr Leonard Kavundira, the Principal Cooperative Officer in the Ministry of Trade.

Ms Ssali, who was dressed in a corporate black lady’s suit, was ushered to the court amid heavily armed counter-terrorism police, shortly before 3pm.

She was quickly led to the holding court cells from where she was ushered before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro.

Earlier, the prosecution team led by Mr Edward Muhumuza, had presented an amended charge sheet that enjoined Ms Ssali.

Mr Muhumuza had informed the court that Ms Ssali was still interacting with the detectives at CID headquarters at Kibuli and that she would be produced in court today.

“I have reliable information that the accused number six (Ms Ssali) is not yet here as she is still interacting with the detectives. Let the charges be read to her tomorrow (today) when she will be able to appear,” Mr Muhumuza submitted.

But as Mr Muhumuza was still making his submissions, the court was taken by surprise when Ms Ssali was produced. Nevertheless, the presiding Chief Magistrate went by the prosecution’s earlier request to have Ms Ssali plead to the charges today, hence sending her to police cells from where she was taken to Kira Police Division Headquarters in Wakiso.

“Without a ruling at this moment and considering the time, the prosecution should abide by its word and submissions and present A6 (MsSsali) tomorrow (today). I’m adjourning this matter to 2pm tomorrow (today) so that I can also look at the cases and the laws that both parties have cited,” Ms Aciro said.

“In other words, the rest of the accused are further remanded until July 19,” she added.

Mr Muhumuza told the court that the amended charge sheet before the court does not prejudice the case since it is in its preliminary stages.

The new charges that were introduced against the accused who are already on remand include receiving stolen property against MPs Mawanda and MP Wamakuyu; a new alternative charge of stealing by an agent against Mr Kirya; and another new alternative charge of abuse of office against Mr Kavundira.

But the defence lawyers Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng objected to the amendment, arguing it was brought in bad faith to frustrate the bail application for the MPs and the two other accused.

The three MPs and the other two accused were charged with the said offences over a fortnight ago and were at the stage of being granted bail but with the new charges against them, it now means they have to apply afresh for bail.

MP Mawanda under the charge of diversion of resources is accused of having converted public funds amounting to more than Shs1b for purposes unrelated to the war loss compensation by the government to the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.

His counterparts Wamakuyu and Akamba are accused of converting public funds amounting to more than Shs2.3b and Shs200m respectively for the same war loss compensation by the government.

During a recent ministers’ retreat at Kyankwanzi, President Museveni suggested to the Judiciary that suspects facing corruption charges, especially embezzlement, should not be released on bail.

But the current stand on whether to grant or not to grant bail remains the discretion of the presiding judicial officer.

What they say...

Johnas Tweyambe Board Chair UCA

I didn’t know she was arrested I first need to know the facts on the ground before I comment and also understand what happened let us keep in touch

Henry Musisi Director Uganda Grain Council

I am not aware about the arrest and I do not know the reason why she has been arrested we don’t deal directly with the ministry we deal directly with

Nicholas Lutakome CIC Insurance

I have no relationship with the Permanent Secretary we deal with Uganda Cooperative Alliance so as to access their members to get insured because we need their good will to getto their members

Ali Munira Spokesperson IGG.

‘‘We did not have a hand in her arrest it must be the Police we have also just heard about the arrest

Usher Owere, NOTU

I am not going to comment anything about that lady there is a lot of fighting among people I do not want to get entangled but if the issue if fighting corruption that is okay

Richard Byarugaba ex-MD NSSF

You expect me to comment on that matter? You are Daily Monitor I am a private citizen, You ask the head civil service and the ministers and the colleagues she worked with. You chased me away from the city I am in the village looking after chicken I have even forgotten English.