Drametu: An education icon, DP politician rests

The smile on his face would show from a distance whenever one visited the former Democratic Party (DP) general secretary Mariano Drametu.

He would keenly listen to you and respond calmly as a teacher would guide and respond to his learners.

Many have eulogised him as one who used his skills as a teacher to steer the party as its secretary general.

Those who closely knew Drametu described him as an amiable, meticulous, transparent and a man who fought for the rights of the downtrodden. He passed on at 84 on Friday.

Drametu was also described as a principled parent, who nurtured and instilled discipline in his children and educated them because he knew its importance. One of them is Justice Jane Okuo of the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

Mr James Koma, a businessman in Moyo town, recalls how the deceased during his time as the chairperson of Moyo District Service Commission between 2008-2011, worked hard to attract the best staff.

“He never took bribes from job seekers. This is a legacy he left for the generation to emulate from him. We have lost a resourceful, transparent and hardworking man who touched the lives of many both directly and indirectly,” Mr Koma said.

He added: “If God was a visible being, many people would have seen him nodding his head in appreciation for Drametu’s frequent emphasis on the need for stakeholders to provide quality education, improve teachers’ welfare and for the government to place structures for and practice democracy and good governance.”

Speaking to this publication, Justice Okuo said: “My father has been ill for some time and two weeks ago, he was admitted to hospital and later was discharged. But unfortunately, he passed on at around 4:30pm on Friday.”

She said her father died peacefully surrounded by his children.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Emilio Mondo, the chairperson of Madi Community in Diaspora, said Drametu was a result oriented civil servant and politician.

“He focused on unity among our people in West Nile. Time has come for him to leave us but we should keep his legacy on among us,” Maj Gen Mondo said.

Mr Fadhil Lemeriga, the DP spokesperson for northern region, said Drametu was able to keep the party members united.

“There were few or no cases of defections from DP. So this was a plus for us because it was our strength compared to the current situation,” he said.

DP recruiter

Mr Lemeriga also remembers the deceased for frequently organising workshops across the country, which recruited more members and galvanised support from the old members.

“He was a national character whose leadership skills we will miss. It is unfortunate that he had not written any book where we could make some references. But it is a great loss to the party,” he added.

Drametu is also remembered for mobilising youth and new party members through the Uganda Young Democrats.

He will be buried at his ancestral home in Vura Madulu Village in Moyo Sub-county, Moyo District, tomorrow.

Drametu, a seasoned educationist

Born on September 14, 1938, Drametu was a holder of a Master of Education Degree from Makerere University in 1989. He also held a Bachelors of Education Degree from Makerere University that he obtained in 1974.

His love for education saw him progress from a Junior Teachers’ Certificate in General Subjects of Kyambogo University in 1959 to Diploma in Education of Makerere University in 1967. He obtained the Cambridge school of certificate Ordinary Level from St Aloysius College in Nyapea in 1957. He completed Junior in 1954 and Primary Leaving Certificate in Nyapea and Maduga, respectively.

Because of his commitment and sincerity, Drametu rose from the position of an assistant teacher of Ombaci Junior Technical and Secondary School from 1960-1962 to Board Secretary Produce Marketing board (1988-1990).

He also worked as head teacher at St Thomas Aquinas Junior and Primary School Metu Lokwa in 1963-1966, tutor teacher training college (Ministry of Education and Sports 1967-1978), lecturer Thogoto Primary Teacher training Kenya (1981-1986), board secretary at Lint Marketing board (1986-1988) and deputy principal NTC Muni (1991-1998).

He was an ardent member of the Uganda Teachers Association which he served from 1960 to 2002 in various capacities. He also served as National Vice President of Teachers Association (1991-1994), National President (1994-1998), Member National Executive Committee (1965-1990 and 1999-2002).