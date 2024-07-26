DRC to try M23 leaders in absentia over war crimes

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has begun the trial of 25 suspects, including top rebel leaders, for their role in the ongoing war in North Kivu province.

The trial, which started on Wednesday, will be held in absentia for those who are not present, including the head of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), Bertrand Bisimwa, and the President of the March 23 Movement (M23), General Sultani Emmanuel Makenga.

"The accused will be tried for war crimes, participation in a criminal group, and treason," said Minister of Justice, Constant Mutamba, during the opening session.

The list of those to be tried includes Nangaa, the former President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), and his wife, Yvette Lubanda Nazinda, who is alleged to be in exile in Europe.

Others are; the military commander, Lieutenant Colonel Willy Ngoma, military spokesperson, Colonel Bernard Biyamungu and Henri Maggie.

Other M23-AFC rebels’ accomplices to face trial in absence are; Monkango Nganga Brenda, Ilunga Kalonzo André, Tshibimba Kalonji Ange, Maggie Walifetu Henri, Biyoyo Yahunze Josué, Chalwe Munkuntu Adam, Alumba Lukamba Omokoko, Tshisola Yannick, Kaj Kayembe Fanny, Mamba Kabamba Jean Jacques Lubala Ntwali Fabrice, Lawrence Kanyuka, Délion Kimbulungu and Paluku Kavunh Magloire.

Five of the accused (Eric Nkuba Shebandu, AFC‘s strategic advisor, Nicaisse Samafu Makinu, Nangaa Baseyane, Nkangya Nyamacho alias Microbe and Safari Bishori Luc) were charged with war crimes, participation in a criminal group, and treason.

The trial comes as a humanitarian truce, requested by the United States government, is being implemented.

However, the truce has been marred by counter-accusations of violation between the two parties.

"The situation remains tense, and the international community calls for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the conflict," said Jean-René Likulia, head of the Congolese military prosecutor's office.

The conflict between M23 and the Congolese government resumed in March 2022, with the rebels asserting that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination within the DR Congo's leadership.

On Wednesday, gunfire was heard in Kinyandonyi near the town of Kiwanja, Rutshuru territory, as FARDC’s coalition “wazalendo” (patriots) battled M23 rebels.