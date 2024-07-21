DRC treads carefully not to antagonise Uganda

On July 12, during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Félix Tshisekedi, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defence Guy Kabongo reported that while a humanitarian truce was being put in place, the M23 rebels were "forcibly recruiting young people” while receiving “continuous reinforcements of personnel and equipment” from Rwanda and Uganda.

This was the first time in recent times that the government was accusing Uganda of supporting the M23. National Assembly Speaker Vital Kamerhe had, on several occasions, cited Uganda as one of Congo’s “aggressors”, but the government a never backed him up.

Only four days after the publication of a United Nations Group of Experts report pointing to Uganda’s alleged role in the current war in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo did Kinshasa voice its accusation.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces rejected the allegations.

For some Congolese military experts, “the UN experts’ report does not add anything that was not already known”.

Nicaise Kibel Bel, a military expert, said: “Uganda has been on Congolese territory since the 1990s, accompanying Rwanda.” He, however, warned that a conflict between DRC and Uganda would be ill-advised.

Neither country wants to start an open conflict over a war that is already complex, bloody and costly for the region.

DRC authorities are all the more confused.

“We need to take a look at the situation in Uganda and how to deal with it,” said Government Spokesman Patrick Muyaya.

He added: “We have Ugandan soldiers dying alongside Congolese soldiers in Ituri and North Kivu fighting the ADF, rebels who are originally Ugandans, and, on the other hand, that they are providing support to the rebels.”

Since November 30, 2021, the Ugandan army has been in a joint operation with the Congolese army to track down the ADF rebels, who have been carrying out attacks in the DRC and Uganda.