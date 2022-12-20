Dress decently for Christmas celebrations, Bishop tells Christians

The Ruwenzori Diocese (Anglican) Bishop Rev Reuben Kisembo has urged Christians to celebrate Christmas in its old perspective saying these days people have forgotten its meaning.

“Church is not a beauty contest place, some Christians come to church modelling in their new clothes. Celebrating Christmas does not matter whether you have new cloth or not, what matters is your soul. You may eat 10 kilograms of meat but when your soul is away from God, it does not make any sense,” he said.

The cleric advised that people need to start celebrating Christmas in its old perspective but not celebrating in reckless ways saying Jesus Christ was born to save sinners.

Bishop Kisembo made the remarks on Monday during the thanksgiving ceremony for staff workers of Kabarole District local government at the headquarters in Kitumba.

“Jesus Christ was born to save the world but unfortunately people celebrate Christmas in reckless ways. Those with vehicles want to do speeding, others think it’s time to make money, some men are being forced to buy many kilograms of meat and those who don’t have end up stealing. I want us to put Christmas back in its proper perspective,” he said.

Bishop Kisembo said people want to associate money with Christmas, by eating and dressing expensively, and that some Christians have reached the extent of coming to worship places modelling in skimpy dresses.

“Christmas is not about eating, drinking, donning expensive clothes and going to discos, it's more than that. It’s about our soul and we need to repent during this festive season,” he said.