Driver arrested for transporting pineapples in ambulance

Matayo Barekye was photographed offloading pineapples from an ambulance. PHOTO/ COURTESY  

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Barekye was on January 27, 2022 photographed while allegedly offloading pineapples from an ambulance registration number UG 3797M, at Nyamunuka trading center in Ntungamo District.

A driver attached to Kebisoni Health Center IV in Rukungiri District has been arrested after he was allegedly found transporting pineapples in the facility’s ambulance.

