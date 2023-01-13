Driver flees after knocking woman dead in Lira

A driver is currently on the run after knocking a 22-year-old woman dead in Lira City on Friday.

The suspect only identified as Bruhan, a Somali by nationality and a resident of Kakuma in South Sudan, allegedly ran over Mary Akullo on Juba road, Lira City West Division.

The suspect was driving a motor vehicle Reg. No. SSD 121Q/SSD 648 Mercedes Benz, according to North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema.

“It is alleged the ill-fated vehicle was following an unidentified motorcycle, and as the rider tried to dodge a pothole, the vehicle knocked the sacks of maize being carried on the motorcycle. Sadly, the passenger Akullo fell down, and the motor vehicle stepped on her, killing her instantly," he explained.

Mr Okema said police rushed to the scene, picked up her body and conveyed it to Lira Regional Referral Hospital's mortuary.