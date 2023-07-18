Driver of truck which killed 17 people in Kagadi failed to brake - police

Police have attributed the grisly accident that claimed 17 lives on Kagadi-Kyenjojo-Fort Portal Highway to a mechanical failure by the trailer, which crashed into an oncoming taxi.

The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Julius Allan Hakiiza, in an interview yesterday said the driver lost control of the vehicle and was unable to apply the brakes.

“We have established that the truck, loaded with dry fish coming from Kagadi direction to Kyenjojo District, upon reaching Muzizi Forest, developed a mechanical condition and failed to brake, crashing a taxi coming from Kyenjojo direction,” Mr Hakiiza said.

The incident occurred approximately two kilometres from River Muzizi, near the border of Kyenjojo and Kagadi districts, at sharp corners of Nyanseke Village in Muhorro Town Council, Kagadi District.

This section of the road, located about one kilometre from Nyanseke Trading Centre, is notorious for its challenging turns.

All 17 victims, including passengers from both the taxi and the trailer, died at the scene.

Some of the family members wait to receive the bodies of their people at Kagadi Hospital mortuary on July 17, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

The impact of the collision propelled the taxi into a nearby drainage channel of the road.

SEE PICTORIAL: Fury among residents after horrific Kagadi road crash

Despite the accident occurring at 8pm, residents, armed with rudimentary tools such as hoes, rushed to the scene and worked throughout the night to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

The challenging terrain and limited equipment posed significant obstacles to the rescue efforts.

It wasn’t until yesterday that a tractor from Kyenjojo arrived at approximately 1pm to aid disentangling of the wreckage.

In the process, another victim, a woman who had been buried in the scene, was discovered.

Inside the forest reserve, transportation was severely disrupted, with vehicles experiencing delays of up to an hour while navigating the accident scene.

Frustrated by what they perceived as a delayed response from the police, local residents protested.

In response, law enforcement, accompanied by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, resorted to firing bullets into the air to disperse the crowd, as some individuals had resorted to blocking the road using stones and logs.

On July 17, 2023, furious Kagadi District residents blocked and set fire in the middle of a major road, accusing police of delaying to respond to a crash incident in which 17 people perished on the previous night along the Kagadi-Kyenjojo Road. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

By 3pm, the two wreckages of trailer and taxi were still at the scene as authorities sealed it off, expecting to start conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident .

Mr Hakiza said the police will continue their efforts to gather evidence and statements from witnesses to understand the events leading up to the collision.

“The families of the deceased are urged to remain patient as the investigation unfolds, with the police promising a thorough investigation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he said.

Ms Jenipher Kyomuhendo Mbabazi, the Member of Parliament for Kagadi District, sent her condolences to the affected families and called for calmness during this devastating period.

She revealed that she had reached out to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to inform them about the tragic incident.

Witness accounts

The witness accounts of the tragic head-on collision between a taxi and a trailer sheds light on the horrifying scene.

Mr Felix Amumpaire, who was present at the accident site, described the harrowing incident.

‘‘We managed to extract six bodies by Sunday night but the remaining victims were still trapped inside the wreckage. We were desperately trying to find a crane to lift the vehicles so that we could access the bodies,’’ he recounted.

Mr Francis Bagyeni, a resident, revealed that he received an alert from colleagues who had witnessed the accident. Despite their efforts, they were unable to save the victims.

‘‘I was at home when I heard people shouting about an accident. When we arrived at the scene, we found people trapped beneath the two vehicles, some with broken limbs and severe bleeding. Unfortunately, due to the lack of equipment, we were unable to rescue those stuck in the wreckage,’’ Bagyeni explained.

Ms Fatumah Tusiime, who had come to Kagadi Hospital to collect the body of her sister, expressed the distress and financial hardship faced by the victims’ families. Ms Tusiime pleaded for government assistance, as many were left stranded.

‘‘My sister had travelled to Fort Portal for a burial. She was a single mother who worked hard to support her children. We are now at a loss. We implore the government to extend financial aid,’’ she said.