Driver remanded to Luzira prison for attempting to knock traffic officer

A driver who was filmed allegedly attempting to run over a traffic police officer in Kampala has been remanded to Luzira prison.

Isaac Mukwaya, 35, was on Thursday arraigned before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi who read to him charges of careless driving and failure to stop when signaled by a police officer in uniform. He denied the charges.

His arrest followed a video of the incident that was shared widely through different social media platforms.

Prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze alleges that Mukwaya on June 12, 2023 at the parking yard of Lyca mobile company in Kampala drove a black Subaru registration number UAZ 515C without reasonable consideration for other road users.

It is further alleged that Mukwaya failed to stop when signaled by a police officer in uniform in execution of his duties. He pleaded not guilty and applied for bail on grounds that he is a family man and has a fixed place of abode, among thers.

The magistrate, however, remanded him to prison until June 20 when he will deliver a ruling on his bail application.

“I have listened to the submissions of both lawyers. You have all made lengthy submissions which I will need to go through and deliver my ruling on June 20,” Mr Kayizzi said.

Kampala Metropolitan police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango earlier told journalists that Mukwaya had been stopped for violating traffic lights rules.