Driver, toddler die after taxi plunges into River Ssezibwa

Two people died on Friday after a taxi they were driving in plunged into River Ssezibwa on the Mukono-Kayunga highway.

Ms Jacklyne Khanakwa, the Kayunga district traffic police commander said the driver of taxi registration number UAP 052 B en route to Kayunga lost control of the vehicle after one its rear tyres burst.

She said particulars of the deceased- the taxi driver and a two-year-old child- were not readily available by press time.

Ms Khanakwa said Naggalama division police were investigating the crash.

Police said 10 passengers were travelling in the taxi whose wreckage was towed to Kayunga police station and the survivors who were injured rushed to Kayunga regional referral hospital.

Another police officer at the scene said

“The driver died after the seat belt he was wearing made it hard for him to flee from the vehicle,” a police officer found at the crash scene said.

At the global stage, the World Health Organisation (WHO) put the deaths resulting from road crashes in Uganda at a staggering 7,315 annually, almost twice the figures reported to police, which stands at 4,159 in 2022.

While the police annual traffic and crime report for 2021 put the percentage of males who died of crashes at 81 percent and 19 percent females, WHO put the figures at 95 percent males and 5 percent females while the deaths per 100,000 population is estimated to be at 16 for every 100,000 people.

A 2022 report authored by Dr Charles Ayume, the Koboko Municipality MP, and the chairperson of the Health Committee in Parliament, placed the burden of road crash victims’ treatment in government regional referral hospitals across the country at Shs236.3 million daily.

The government spends Shs86.2b on treatment every financial year, which is a big percentage of the national health budget. Dr Ayume said injuries caused by road accidents are costly health-wise, socially, and economically.