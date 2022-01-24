Driver, turnboy perish in Buikwe road accident

Residents of Luwala Village, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District ferry bags of cements after the truck carrying them was involved in an accident that left two dead on January 24, 2022. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Ms Butoto appealed to heavy truck drivers and companies to always load their goods properly and well covered to avoid such accidents.

A driver and his turnboy on Monday morning perished in accident involving two trailers at Lugalambo, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.