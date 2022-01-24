Driver, turnboy perish in Buikwe road accident

A driver and his turnboy on Monday morning perished in accident involving two trailers at Lugalambo, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.

The accident occurred at about 4am, according to the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto.

Ms Butoto said a trailer carrying cement, which was parked by the roadside, caused the accident, as some of cement poured on the road, causing poor visibility for the two trailers, which then rammed into each other.

"Sande Juma, 36, and his 24-year-old turnboy, Omondi Ogolo, died on the spot after being knocked by another trailer heading to Jinja from Kampala," Ms Butoto said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kawolo Hospital mortuary.