Drivers face tougher tests for new permits

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

All motorists seeking driving licences will have to come to Kampala for tests as regional offices vacated by the outgoing company Face Technologies will remain closed until the new company is in position to take over the entire system, the Works ministry said yesterday.

Addressing the third national road safety summit organised by Vivo Energy and NTV in Kampala yesterday, the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, revealed that the applicants will also be subjected to an automated driving examination process.

“My ministry in collaboration with Uganda Police will improve driver training and testing by automating the processes. This will minimise human bias and allow learner drivers to undergo a rigorous testing to confirm their competences to drive before issuance of the driving licences,” Gen Katumba said.

The minister said this will eliminate possibilities of corrupting officials involved in the issuance of driving licences.

“We are soon issuing an international driving licence. It will not make sense to get an international licence when you don’t meet such standards. So we are going to automate [the system] so that we can eliminate judgmental decisions by individuals..,” Gen Katumba said.

The automated testing system is expected to take effect in March next year after the government owned Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) takes over from Face Technology, the current company issuing driving permits.

How it will work

Persons seeking the Professional Driver’s Licence will be required to make an application whose modalities and specifics will be disclosed after government has finalised venues to conduct the automated driving tests.

The applications will be followed by an oral examination issued by an official working in accordance to the Ministry of Works and Transport regulations. The oral examinations will include testing a learner’s knowledge about traffic signs and road regulations.

It is from this stage that the learner’s driving skills will be tested using a car whose system is automatically connected to a system that will generate the scores of the learner after the driving test. The learner driver will have to drive following instructions issued before the start of the test.

It is upon the basis of the scores generated by the auto system that the learner will either be cleared or disqualified for the Professional Drivers Licence.

Gen Katumba said the driver’s licence will be internationally recognised and allow holders to drive anywhere in the world since it will be in sync with the International Standard Organisation.

The new driver’s licence will be also installed with a mechanism to punish errant drivers with a risk of losing their licence for traffic offences. The officials revealed that errant drivers will have their driving permits subjected to a demerit-point system that deducts a driver’s points every time he commits a traffic offence. Thus, for those that run out of positive scores, they risk losing their licences.

Currently, motorists apply for a driving permit through Face Technology, pay Uganda Revenue Authority charges through the bank and they are issued with a Learner’s Driving Permit which they use during the driving school period.

It is with the learner’s permit that the applicants are examined by the Inspector of Vehicles who after finding the applicant fit clears him or her to be issued with the permit. The applicant then proceeds to Face Technology and get the driver’s licence.

Gen Katumba also said all Face Technology offices upcountry will be closed to allow USPC install their equipment. “These include Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Arua, Fort Portal and Mbarara stations,’’ he said.