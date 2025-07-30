Drivers raise concern over state of road to DRC

From 1989 to 1992, a Chinese company named Sietco improved the Pakwach-Nebbi-Goli-Paidha-Warr-Vurra road by laying a first-class murram surface. For nearly 10 years, the road was passable — a vital lifeline for the region.

The road connects Uganda to at least five major entry points into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). During the campaigns for the 1996 election, President Museveni promised to upgrade the road. Feasibility studies were conducted, raising hopes among locals that tarmac was finally on the horizon.

But decades later, the road has never been tarmacked. By the early 2000s, the smooth road began to crumble. The heavy trucks, many of them carrying fuel and goods to towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), had taken a toll on the road. Potholes began to appear.

As a result of the poor state of the road, truck drivers often stop to rest at what are now the Nebbi Municipal offices and Centenary Bank — exhausted from the brutal journey, which started all the way from Mombasa. After a few days’ rest, they continue westward, bracing themselves for the treacherous Jukia and Goli hills, where the road turned from bad to dangerous.

The most problematic section is between Nebbi and Warr. Several trucks have got stuck and some even overturned. Many road users, especially traders, have also died. In 1997, a tanker crashed on the Rift Valley slope of Jukia Hill.

Fuel gushed out for two days. Youth in Nebbi rushed in to collect and resell it.

“This is the most dangerous part of the road throughout the journey. It is the spot which we fear so much. We hope the government thinks about tarmacking it,” Mr Muhammad Ali, a driver, said.

Over the years, President Museveni has promised to fix the road it. From 2001 to 2010, and in 2020 during a campaign rally at Muni University, he repeated the same pledge. “I still have a debt for the road from Nebbi to Goli, Paidha, and to Vurra Customs. That road will have to be done,” he said But during President Museveni’s most recent State of the Nation Address, the road was left out of the list of priority roads to be tarmacked or repaired. During the national budget reading on June 12, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija announced Shs4.28 trillion for road infrastructure. But once again, the Pakwach–Vurra road was not included. The Nebbi District Chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Urombi,” he said. In a recent plea to the President, the Nebbi District Chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Urombi, said: “Mr President, the Nebbi-Goli road has killed many of our people.

This debt must be paid.” Truck driver Fenehansi Kaahwa recalled a time he drove more than 1,460 kilometres from Mombasa, only to spend nearly a week struggling to reach Mahagi Town in the Democratic Republic of Congo — all because of the terrible road conditions that have existed for years. As a result, Mr Kaahwa failed to deliver fuel to Mahagi on time. He said during the rainy season, he dreads the trip, especially once he leaves the tarmac section in Nebbi Town. Just after the main roundabout near Stanbic Bank — where the smooth road ends — he said the journey becomes frustrating and uncertain. He added that the bad road is not only hard to drive on, but also dangerous. Accidents are common, and when they happen, drivers lose both time and goods. He added that it’s even worse for his fellow drivers who transport perishable items — because by the time they arrive, most of the goods have gone bad.

Ministry reacts

Recently, the State Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Musa Ecweru, ispected the road and agreed that it urgently needs to be tarmacked. “Government has this road in plan connecting Mahagi Town in the Eastern Ituri province and Bunia, which are productive and rich in minerals.

They need to trade and exchange goods with those which are produced in Uganda. We have planned to finance the road as soon as we get funds, we need this road to be navigable,” he said.