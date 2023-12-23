Driving on Ankole roads this season: What you should know

The festive season is here- and there are many motorists driving up and down, some mostly taking families to celebrate holidays.

Usually, public vehicles take advantage of the increased numbers of travellers to overload and speed to maximise profits.

But at times some of these motorists are unfamiliar with some of the roads having spent time not using them or are using them for the first time.

Monitor explains what could cause accidents for road users along Ankole region’s major roads.

Wild animals

As you leave Masaka region, the stretch from Kiruhura District to Mbarara City along the Masaka-Mbarara Highway falls within Lake Mburo National Park. Occasionally as you drive along you will land into wild animals from the park crossing- and if not careful, one may end up crashing into a wild herd.

Additionally, most people in Ankole region are cattle keepers and you will not miss coming across the domestic animals crossing along Masaka– Mbarara High Road, Kiruhura–Kazo-Ibanda Road, Mbarara –Ntungamo Road, Mbarara- Ishaka Road and Mbarara Ibanda Road.

“We appeal to drivers to be extra cautious when travelling in this region because there are some disruptions that will cause you accidents ,some of the roads pass through farmlands and you will automatically land into cattle crossing at one point,” Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira noted on Saturday.

Poor roads

A heavy presence of potholes on the Mbarara-Ishaka and Mbarara –Ibanda roads has recently made the routes blackspots.

On December 19, 2023, two trucks collided head-on, killing at least four people.

Authorities say the road crash happened as one of the truck drivers swerved as he attempted to dodge a water logged pothole, colliding with an oncoming vehicle in Sheema District along the Mbarara-Ishaka Road.





According to police, 40 per cent of accidents along the Mbarara–Ishaka Road “are because of its poor state.”

"I don't have the specific number of accidents since the year began but 40 per cent is as a result of the poor state of this road and 60 per cent because of reckless driving. The whole of Mbarara-Ishaka Road needs revamping,” noted Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime.

A number of roads in Western Uganda have several speed bumps and sharp corners due to the geographies of the area.

Unfortunately, many road signs put in place to caution road users have since been stolen or vandalized by scrap dealers, according to the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra).

“So, if you drive carelessly while unfamiliar with some of the roads in the region, you will end up driving yourself to death this season,” warnings ring out on local media.

Police on Saturday warned masses against recklessness on the road.

“We have intensified our presence on major roads in the region to ensure the safety of road users. Motorists have to drive at the recommended average speed. We urge all road users to be careful while using roads this festive season,” Kasasira said on Saturday.