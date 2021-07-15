Drought leaves Apac farmers counting losses

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

Farmers in Apac District are counting losses following a two-month drought, which has destroyed several acres of crops. The dry spell started in May at a time when many farmers had just planted their crops, and it still ongoing.

Farmers interviewed by Daily Monitor on Tuesday said they have lost hope in the first season harvest.

Mr Charles Ogang, a farmer in Kungu Parish, Akokoro Sub-county, said he lost more than Shs10 million which he used to plant 30 acres of beans and soya beans.

“I used a tractor to prepare my gardens and carried out other activities which are also mechanised, then you count weeding, spraying and harrowing. All these took a lot of money but now I am taking all these drying crops down,” he said.

He added: “I urge my fellow farmers to turn their attention to growing short-term crops in the first season and do serious farming in the second season.”

Mr Nelson Okello Otia, a commercial farmer in Kidilani Village, Chegere Sub-county, said: “I cultivated about 40 acres of land where I planted sunflower, maize, millet, soya beans, and beans. But I don’t have any hope in maize, and beans. It is only sunflowers and millet which are doing well. So, the rest is now lost.”

Mr Remison Otim, the chairperson of Apac District Farmers Federation, urged farmers to insure their crops in the garden so that they are compensated in case of any eventualities.

Advertisement

“We have a programme supported by the government where farmers, who are our subscribers, are paid in cases of risks such as floods, drought and even death of animals. This can help a farmer to recover in case of any eventualities,” he said.