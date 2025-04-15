Drugs just one boda boda away from campus gates

Prince (not real name) stays at Valley Courts hostel on Old Portbell Road in Kampala. On March 7, 2023, I texted and told him I was going to make a mobile money payment for the drugs I had ordered. After sending him Shs11,000, the photographer and I got different boda riders to take us to Makerere main gate where I was supposed to pick my delivery from.

The photographer stayed on the other side of the road as I made my way to the gate. I called PK(not real name), a drug dealer, alias a plug, and asked if my package was on the way. He said he had found it difficult to get a safe boda rider and opted for a regular one, who seemed to have understood what content was in the little brown envelope he was bringing for me.

On reaching the gate, the boda rider in question called me. I alerted my photographer right away. I got to the gate and called the boda rider. He had already parked his motorcycle where the other riders were. The boda rider signalled to me to move to a certain spot a little away from where his motorcycle was.

He kept his hands in his jacket’s pocket as we talked. I greeted him and he asked for his pay. Earlier I had spoken to PK and told him I would pay the boda rider Shs8,000 and he asked if I was that rich to pay a boda that amount from MUBS to Makerere.

According to him, the usual amount paid is always Shs4,000 or Shs5,000. I told the boda rider that PK had said I should give him Shs5,000. He looked disappointed and asked, “5k from that side up to here?” I was trying to buy time for my photographer to get the shots we needed. I eventually agreed to give him Shs8,000. His face lit up and we started having a friendly chat.

The boda rider handed me the package and I gave him the money in bits, all in a bid to buy time for my photographer. The boda rider then told me he would reduce the transport cost in case of a “next time”. We laughed and as I was walking away, he called and asked me to call PK and confirm I had received the delivery. “Oh how could I forget that?” I said.

Then, I told him to wait until I had confirmed speaking to PK. I called my photographer first to find out if he had got the shot we were looking for. He confirmed. So I immediately called PK and told him I had received my package and the boda rider left after that call.

Partnering to solve the problem Mr Timothy Ddumba – a former guild president of Uganda Christian University shared his views about drug use at the institution. “Drug use in [Uganda Christian University] UCU is not rampant. It has always been much lower than that of other universities due to the values we pride ourselves on.”

“ However, since drug use is still prevalent in youth across the country, we are working on a programme with a team from Makerere University. This programme, briefly, will involve the use of a software application that will enable us to carry out surveys, identify and then help those who are using drugs in our universities. This programme is not only For Makerere and UCU but is also being rolled out in other universities,” he noted.

The former guild president added that: “We the students always know who are using drugs. Because students don’t hide from students.”

A man smokes marijuana during the informal cannabis holiday on April 20, 2017. A new Monitor investigation reveals that narcotic drugs get into different university gates through drug dealers called plugs. PHOTO/REUTERS

Expert speaks out

Ms Irene Nabwire, the head of the Counselling department at Uganda Christian University, shares how they are trying to manage the problem. Has UCU registered any drug related cases, and if so, how many are they and how regular do you register them. Do the students come for help?

As any other community, UCU can’t deny the fact that some few students use substances. The university through the counselling department has put in place support systems to care for the struggling students. What are some of those support systems?

We periodically hold a drug-free club run by para counsellors (students) with the intention of identification, peer support and referral of people struggling with substance use.

A group of students attain drug-related training as part of the para counsellor trainings.

The Para Counsellors’ Association equips students to support peers and create awareness about various health-related matters, including but not limited to drug and substance use.

This helps those who have not started use not to start, those who have started not to proceed to addiction and those who are addicted to access support. Messages in relation to prevention, treatment and recovery are drafted and shared in form of e-fliers and written posters to support our student community.

Weekly virtual webinars intended to promote mental health and behavioural change are of great significance. Helpful networks with treatment facilities like Butabika hospital and rehabilitation homes is a strong support in training and treatment of the cases identified.

We also have a mental health club that puts up activities that promote emotional wellness like aerobics, hiking and swimming. It also helps people not to be idle. The university also conducts a “Health Awareness Week” every semester to create awareness through various activities.

The multi-disciplinary (psychologists, addiction professionals, doctors, priests) approach coupled with inter departmental collaboration internally is very helpful. Lecturers, health services, wardens, security, hostel owners, chaplaincy, counselling and university management are key in addressing this.

The counselling department is equipped with professionals who are able to train peer educators and also support students struggling both individually and in small support groups.

As an ethical guideline, specific information concerning our clientele is kept with utmost confidentiality and can only be shared for professional support purposes and with client written consent. How do students at Uganda Christian University beat security?

They hide or bury drugs in brooms in the university. They also throw them over the fence from any point and pick them from the other side. Sometimes they put them in the containers where food is usually packed. Does the university have any policies on drug use on the campus? Sale, distribution or advertising of drugs is strictly prohibited and punishable.

Users will be helped or referred for help following university procedures on referral. Information shared at the counselling office/university health centre (Allan Galpin) and will be kept with confidentiality as the medical counselling profession requires.

We believe this and many other elements entrenched in the broader policy, benefits and protects UCU students.Students can seek support or refer those struggling to receive support internally or get referral to rehabilitation centres depending on the stage of use. What are the dangers of consuming these drugs?

Dangers associated with drug use are all round. They include behavioural, social, academic, physical and mental. These include accidents and injury, aggression, violence, unsafe sexual practices and related effects, abuse, rape, and strained relationships. There are also health-related challenges. It kills brain cells and damages body organs.

There are also substance-induced mental disorders e.g., depression, schizophrenia, and anxiety. Academic-related challenges also exist, especially failure to cope with the academic demands hence the inability to finish school on time, or one might even drop out. It can also lead to misappropriation of funds including tuition and upkeep, which is redirected to substance use.