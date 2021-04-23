Drugs worth Shs200m seized in illegal Metro drug shops

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The head of regions at Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) Mr William Tamale has said drugs worth Shs204 million were seized from illegally operating drug stores and pharmacies during a 12-day enforcement exercise in districts of Kampala and Wakiso.

“The operation led to inspection of 787 drug outlets, of which 283 were issued with closure notices and closed. Medicines impounded in the operation comprised of 408 boxes of assorted medicines with an estimated value of about Shs204 million,” he said.

Mr Tamale made the remarks while addressing the press at the NDA offices in Kampala on Friday.

“Among the outlets inspected include 45 pharmacies, 645 drug shops (human medicine), 15 veterinary drug shops. 69 clinics were operating illegal pharmacies and illegal drug shops,” he noted.

Mr Tamale said six people were arrested for hawking herbal medicine which contradicted with an earlier NDA agreement with 95 herbalists operating in Kampala- to sell their merchandise from shops only-fully licensed by NDA.

“Enforcement operations aim at ensuring that licensed persons maintain high quality standards, and apprehend illegal operators. In the FY 2019/2020, a total of forty-two (42) criminal cases were opened at Police with various offences and thirty-three (33) convictions were secured over non-compliance,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Tamale said, 101 suspects have been arrested including 9 that were found in possession of drugs/medical supplies labelled Government of Uganda since the beginning of the operations in March 2019

“To-date 5,488 boxes of drugs and other medical supplies worth Shs2.1 billion have been impounded from non-complying or unlicensed outlets. Of the impounded assorted boxes of drugs/medical supplies 171 were labelled “Government of Uganda, NOT FOR SALE” worth Shs 303 million intended for use in public health facilities. Of the impounded assorted drugs/medical supplies over 60% (3,293) have been returned to pharmacies and drug shops upon complying with NDA licensing requirements,” he said.

NDA’s head of enforcement, Mr Samuel kyomukama, said the operations will continue to ensure drug shop outlets and pharmaceutical operators comply with NDA licensing standards.

Central region NDA manager Mr Muhammad Lukwago said there is need for people to buy drugs form licensed drug shops and pharmacies to ensure they are not duped into buying fake or expired drugs.

“If drugs are poorly used, administered, they can be harmful to people’s health, at times lead to their death,” he cautioned.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com