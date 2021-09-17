Drugs worth Shs55m seized in Acholi Sub-region

By ALEX PITHUA More by this Author

National Drugs Authority (NDA) has impounded 84 boxes of assorted drugs worth Shs55 million in a three-day operation in Acholi Sub region. More than 110 drug shop outlets were also closed in during the exercise conducted in the districts of Amuru, Nwoya, Gulu, Omoro, Lamwo and Kitgum.

‘‘The operation was intended to ensure that those who are operating in assorted drugs businesses are in compliance with National drug policy and authority Act and licensing guidelines,’’ NDA said.

NDA head of enforcement, Mr Samuel Kyamukama noted that they seek to wipe out people without licensing requirements and those dealing in unauthorized medicine.

“We inspected 232 drug outlets of which 225 were human, 7 veterinary), and then15 clinics during the exercise,” he said.

Mr Kyamukama added that their routine enforcement doesn’t only handle counterfeits but also substandard health products, unqualified personnel and also sensitization of the public and discouraging dangerous practices all in addition to drug stoking and storage.

Dr David Kagwa, the manager for the northern region expressed concern over existing unqualified persons operating drug businesses.

“The issue of unqualified persons operating the drug shop is still a national concern,” Dr Kagwa said.

Meanwhile, NDA returned 50 boxes of impounded drugs after an undisclosed owner presented a license of operation.

However, NDA authorities observed that despite some drug outlets having licenses, the qualified in charges were not available at the premises leaving the drug outlets in the hands of the unqualified person something he said is very dangerous to the health of the community who access services from such facilities since they don’t prescribe the right douses.

Background

In 2020, 79 illegal drug shops were closed and 165 boxes of assorted medicine worth Shs22 million were also impounded by the NDA in Acholi sub region.

The operation also led to the arrest of Ms Nancy Atimango from Obiya highland in Gulu City after she was found trading government drugs at her facility.

She was taken to Gulu Central Police Station under SD 37/20/10/2020 but only cautioned.

