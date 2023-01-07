Dry conditions to last until February

The months of January and February are going to experience dry weather spells for most parts of the country, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned.

The weatherman adds that “parts of South Western and Central Uganda are expected to receive occasional rainfall.”

The outlook for January and February comes at the time when most parts of the country have been experiencing high temperatures for the past few days into the new year.

Traditionally, months of December, January and February constituted dry spells for major parts of the country, characterised by warmer day-time temperature values and hazy conditions.

However, in the recent past, the weather patterns have become unpredictable with some of these same months experiencing rains above normal.

According to the released weather report, the drivers expected to influence some rains during this period in forecast, include the current negative phase of El Nino Southern Oscillation over the Central Pacific Ocean, which is expected to return to its neutral condition by February 2023. Elsewhere, the neutral phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) index is expected to continue.

Others are the influence from the northern hemisphere semi-permanent high pressure systems (Arabian and Azores), and the local and regional physical features (water bodies, vegetation and highlands) and their generated circulation systems.

On the review of September to December last year, the weatherman said the months received above normal rains. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Gulu station, with a total of 352.6mm. This was followed by Buginyanya in Bulambuli District (329.8mm), Kamenyamigo in Lwengo District (265.2mm), and Nakitoma station in Nakasongola District (259.2mm).