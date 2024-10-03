Dry spell casts shadow of poverty and hunger

The delayed rains and scorching sun in different parts of the country have left several hectares of gardens of crops withered.

Farmers from the central, western and eastern regions who had taken advantage of the mid- September rains to plant crops are now counting losses over the failed rains.

In the south-western region, farmers who used the first rains in the mid-September to plant seeds are also disappointed that their crops are withering, with little or no signs of the rains.

In parts of Isingiro and Mbarara Districts, the scorching sun has not only affected the crops but also the livestock farmers.

Ms Florence Kyampaire, a farmer in Rweibogo Village, Bugamba Sub-county in Isingiro District, says she planted bean seeds in mid-September after the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) predicted the start of the rainy season in mid-September.

Ms Kyampaire’s gardens that include other crops are withering too. DM bodytext: “We experienced some rains in mid-September that prompted several of the farmers to plant crops. I planted the beans but the crops are withering. I do not expect any good harvest even if the rains begin now because the crops are already affected by the dry weather conditions,” she says.

Mr Adson Nyesiga, a farmer in Omububare Village, Bubaare Sub-county in Isingiro District, says the unpredictable weather conditions have left farmers counting losses and unable to cater for their families.

“Climate change is a big challenge even when we have government interventions such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme. The people who received the PDM funds and invested in crop farming are scared about the crop failures because of the little rains,” he says.

Mr Nyesiga adds that the government should prioritise giving farmers small micro irrigation systems to enhance crop production.

Mr Dario Magambo, a farmer in Rushasha, Isingiro, who is also the chairperson of Rushasha Farmers Association, says it is no longer sustainable to depend on rain-fed agriculture.

“Let government first invest in the water for the production farm component. Most members of my association are lost between uprooting some of the crops they planted and planting afresh when the October rains intensify. Farmers are left guessing about the seasons,” he says.

Cattle farmers were not spared. Some of them had to sell their cows to reduce the stock because of lack of water and pasture.

Mr Vincent Mugabi, the agricultural officer in-charge of South Division in Mbarara City, advises farmers to embrace modern farming technologies that include irrigation for sustainable farming.

In Luweero, Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts, farmers who had planted the maize, beans, among other crops, are also worried.

The farmers believe that even if the rains begin in the first week of this month, the crops have already been damaged by the scorching sun.

Some farmers are now planning to re-plough the gardens for new planting if the rains start early this month.

Mr Edward Sserubombwe, a farmer who planted two acres of the maize crop at Kalasa Village in Makulubita Sub-county in Luweero, is scared that his effort and Shs700,000 invested in the early planting programme could go to waste.

“The maize crop is struggling. I wish I had an irrigation pump to help get water into my garden. We anticipated some heavy rains in mid- September but we are yet to receive rain in our area,” he says.

Ms Florence Nalwadda, a farmer in Ndibulungi Village, also in Luweero, says her crops, planted last month, have been scorched by the blazing sun.

“I planted six acres of the maize crop as a commercial farmer but my investment could go to waste if the rains fail in the coming weeks. The crops are already withering. The weather forecast is now very unpredictable for the farmers. The climate change challenges are hitting us hard,” she adds.

A farmer stands in a withered garden of maize in Nabiswera Sub-county, Nakasongola District in September 2024. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Mr Wilberforce Ssemiga, the Luweero District agricultural officer, acknowledges the negative impact of the dry spell on farmers who rely on the rains.

He, however, advises the farmers to make use of the existing opportunity of the micro-scale irrigation programme.

“The funds are available at the district for the micro- scale irrigation pumps. We have already sensitised the farmers on how to apply and get registered to access the irrigation pumps,” he says.

Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the LC5 chairperson of Wakiso District, says several farmers have lost the beans and maize crop because of the delayed rains.

“The farmers responded to the early September rains by planting in anticipation of a bumper harvest but many are disappointed because of the delayed rains,” he adds.

The greater Masaka region where more than 70 percent of the population derives its livelihood from agriculture, is greatly affected by the unpredictable rains.

Large acres of withered crops have been reported in many of the farming areas of Masaka, Kyotera, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, among other districts in the region.

Mr Joseph Kakooza, a farmer in Bbugo Village in Kyotera, casts doubt about the usual bumper harvest by farmers every December.

“We are almost counting four weeks without serious rains in many parts of our farming areas. Most of our farmers depend on nature and are yet to adapt to the modern farm irrigation practices,” he says.

Mr Habibu Musoke, a farmer in Mukunyu Village in Masaka, used the September mid-month rains to prepare his garden where he invested Shs5m in bush clearing, planting, buying fertilisers and hiring workers .

“I feel puzzled as a farmer after investing the energy and funds at the farm with little hope for the rains. The crops are withering. We anticipated the rains in mid-September but we are getting disappointed after weeks of waiting for the rains,” he says.

The other areas where the farmers have waited for the rains in vain and are on verge of losing their respective crops include the districts of Mukono, Mayuge, Kayunga, Buvuma and parts of Jinja , Kamuli and Iganga.

Mr James Bagoole a farmer in Luuka District, says he planted maize and beans on a four-acre garden in September on rented land but now all indicators show that he will be making losses.

Mr Antonio Galabuzzi, another farmer in Nanjja Village, Nkonkonjeru Town Council in Buikwe District, says the weather patterns in the area have changed drastically.

“The rain patterns are very difficult to understand as farmers,” he adds.

Ms Georgina Tumusiime, a past President of Rotary Club of Source of the Nile, says good farming practices and timing of rain season is very important for farmers.

“The farmers are always tempted to plant crops whenever there are signs of the rains yet the rainy seasons have been affected by human activities and climate change,” she says.

The State minister for Agriculture Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, says that several parts of the country have experienced a delay in the rains while some areas have received rain.

“We have the micro-scale irrigation programme where the farmers can access the irrigation pumps at a subsidised rate. We encourage our farmers to get the irrigation pumps,” he adds.

In 2017, drought left more than one million people in urgent need of food assistance in Uganda. Some of the affected districts included Mubende, Nakasongola, Wakiso and Otuke.