Dry spell leaves grounds bare

Livestock and crop farmers in eight districts in the central region are counting losses due to the dry spell that has lasted for two months.

The affected districts are Nakasongola, Sembabule, Rakai, Lwengo, Kyotera, Kassanda, Mubende, and Bukomansimbi.

A mini-survey conducted by Daily Monitor reveals that many farmers who planted groundnuts, beans, maize, and soybean have been hit most. The hostile weather has not spared coffee plantations and fodder crops for cattle.

Mr Wilson Kakooza, a livestock farmer in Kalengede Village, Nabiswera Sub-county in Nakasongola District, says he had 30 acres of maize fodder crop for his cattle, but the dry spell since June has destroyed about 20 acres.

“We planted the maize at the onset of the heavy rain in early April and expected a good harvest in mid-July but in vain,” he says.

Mr Kakooza says the area received some rains in mid-April, which prompted farmers to plant crops, but it stopped towards the end of May.

Mr Vincent Mugenyi, a coffee farmer at Mirembe A Village in Kitanda Sub-county in Bukomansimbi District, says: “We cannot salvage anything even if it rains now. We are praying for next season.”

The Bukomansimbi District chairperson, Mr Fred Nyenje Kayiira, said more than 80,000 households in the sub-counties of Kitanda, Bukango and Bigasa are on the verge of starvation.

“The situation in Bukomansimbi is like that of Karamoja, we ask the government to swiftly intervene and give our people some food relief,” he says.

Mr Kayiira reveals that about five cows have died in Bukango Sub-county.

“Some farmers have started selling their cows because there is no water and the pasture has dried up,’’ he adds.

Mr Aloysius Ssekito, a resident of Kimuli Village in Rakai, says his 10-acre maize plantation withered one month after germination.

“The time is now for the government to prioritise irrigation to save the agriculture sector. Even the much cherished Parish Development Model programme is going to fail if there are no proper irrigation systems,” he says.

In Mubende, the district communications officer, Ms Josephine Nabbaale, says farmers in sub-counties such as Madudu, Bagezza, and Kitenga, have started cutting down crops to feed animals.

“The farmers see no reason for keeping them [maize] in the garden,” she says.

Mr Benjamin Ssemambo, a farmer in Kimaga Village, Nabiswera Sub-county in Nakasongola, who has lost six acres of maize, says: “We have some crops, including cassava that have tried to resist the dry spell, but there is looming famine.”

In Kyotera, Mr Sulaiman Kusasisira, a resident of Matale Village, says at least 70 percent of the farmers have had their maize gardens scorched by the sun.

Ms Sarah Nakamya Sseninde, the Nakasongola District production officer, advises the farmers to prepare the gardens for the next planting season expected in mid-August or September.

Nakasongola chairperson Sam Kigula says the district could have lost more than 400 acres of crops.

“We are rallying our farmers to plant more trees and practicing the recommended modern farm practices to avert severe climate change effects,” he says.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Dan Wandera, Gertrude Mutyaba &